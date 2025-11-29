2026 Dry Grad BINGO Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Limited quantities available, 1 required per person. 19+ event. Includes booklet with 3 games for each of the 5 rounds.
Random colour
Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.
Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.
Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!