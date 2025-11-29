Maple Ridge Secondary PAC

Hosted by

Maple Ridge Secondary PAC

About this event

2026 Dry Grad BINGO Fundraiser

Maple Ridge Secondary School

Entry Package
$25

Limited quantities available, 1 required per person. 19+ event. Includes booklet with 3 games for each of the 5 rounds.

Additional Bingo Card
$5
Bingo Dauber
$2

Random colour

Drink Ticket - Beer, Cider, Coolers
$5
Drink Ticket - Wine
$7
Charcuterie Board
$16

Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.

Veggie Tray
$11

Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.

Dessert Tray
$11

Feeds 2-4 people and MUST be pre-ordered; there might be some additional items for sale the night of, but not guaranteed.

Add a donation for Maple Ridge Secondary PAC

$

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