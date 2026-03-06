2026 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Fireworks Sponsorship

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About this event
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials. *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park. *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement. *Exclusive setup during Sunday event. *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship. *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Mention in newspaper advertisement. *Dedicated social media post for your business. *Entry Fee for parade waived. *Market your business setup on Sunday June 9th at Wingfield Park. *4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship.
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). *2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *Article in chamber e-newsletter. *All benefits outlined in the Silver Sponsorship.
*Logo displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park. *Dedicated social media post for your business *Parade Entry Fee Waived *50% off Chamber membership
If you’re able to contribute, your support helps cover the cost of the fireworks display and keeps this long-standing Mudcat Festival tradition alive for future generations.
Every contribution—big or small—helps us create a magical moment for families, friends, and visitors gathered along the Grand River.
Thank you for supporting the Mudcat Festival and helping light up the Dunnville sky.
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