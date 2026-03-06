Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Strength Competition Sponsorship

0 Main St W

Dunnville, ON N1A, Canada

Presenting Sponsor (SOLD OUT)
$3,000

THANK YOU IRON HAVEN!
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials

*Logo prominently displayed on event banner

*Large prominent LOGO decal on Strength Car to be flipped during competition
*All benefits outlined in Gold Sponsor
Logo prominent at top of collectible back of shirts .
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.

Platinum Sponsor (5 Available)
$1,000

*Dedicated social media post for your business
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Medium LOGO decal on Strength Car to be flipped during competition
*Logo displayed on flags lining the competition area
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship

*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float

Gold Sponsor (10 Available)
$500

*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)

*Chamber of Commerce Membership.

*Market your business setup on Saturday at Central Park (10x10)

*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*Your name displayed on back of collectable shirts
*Small LOGO decal on Strength Car to be flipped during competition

Power Partner
$150

* Sponsor a participant and if they win, your company gets a trophy too! *Get a feature Social Media Post (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) *Proud Sponsor of ... poster for your business. (when registered before May st)

Add a donation for Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

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