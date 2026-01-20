2026 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Vendor Registration

SAVE $50 by signing up early! Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor! If you are a VENDOR RETURNING FROM 2025, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DISCOUNT CODE TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $50. Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!