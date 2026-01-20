2026 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Vendor Registration

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SAVE $50 by signing up early! Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor! If you are a VENDOR RETURNING FROM 2025, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DISCOUNT CODE TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $50. Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!
Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor! If you a VENDOR RETURNING FROM 2025, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR A DISCOUNT CODE TO SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $50. Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!
Want to attend the festival, but can only make it on 1 of the 4 available days? This option is for you!
Thanks for joining us! Want to add another tent? Add on option here! Join us at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival as a vendor x 2! Showcase your unique creations in our vibrant marketplace. Sign up now for a 10x10 booth spot and be part of this exciting event celebrating art, crafts, and community. Don't miss your chance to connect with local enthusiasts and showcase your products or talents!
Interested in purchasing a collectable Mudcat Festival T-shirt to wear at your vendor booth? Order now and SAVE $5. Select your size and style on the following page.
Interested in purchasing a collectable Mudcat Festival T-shirt to wear at your vendor booth? Order now and SAVE $5. Select your size and style on the following page.
Interested in purchasing a collectable Mudcat Festival T-shirt to wear at your vendor booth? Order now and SAVE $5. Select your size and style on the following page.
Interested in purchasing a collectable Mudcat Festival T-shirt to wear at your vendor booth? Order now and SAVE $5. Select your size and style on the following page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!