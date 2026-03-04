2026 Dunnville Mudcat Fishing Derby Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
THANK YOU WATERTITE ROOFING & GRAND RIVER OUTDOORS for being our Presenting Sponsors
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Wingfield Park
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Sunday event
*Opportunity to make introductory comments at commencement of the event.
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*Saturday June 13th, Parade Entry Fee Waived
*Mention in newspaper advertisement
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Sunday June 9th at Wingfield Park.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*Market your business setup on Sunday, June 13th at Wingfield Park (10' x 10' tent)
This Pay What You Can option is for individuals and businesses who simply want to help support the Kids Fishing Derby and put smiles on kids’ faces.
Every contribution helps us provide prizes and make sure that no child leaves empty-handed.
Community Supporters will receive:
This option is perfect for:
Note: Prize donations valued at $500 or more will be recognized as a Gold Sponsor, and all Gold Sponsorship benefits will be provided.
Thank you for helping us create a magical day for the kids in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!