2026 Dunnville Mudcat Fishing Derby Sponsorship Opportunities

This Pay What You Can option is for individuals and businesses who simply want to help support the Kids Fishing Derby and put smiles on kids’ faces.

Every contribution helps us provide prizes and make sure that no child leaves empty-handed.

Community Supporters will receive:

A social media shout-out

Recognition on the Mudcat Festival website

This option is perfect for:

Individuals who love seeing kids enjoy the outdoors

Businesses who would like to contribute prizes or in-kind donations

Note: Prize donations valued at $500 or more will be recognized as a Gold Sponsor, and all Gold Sponsorship benefits will be provided.

Thank you for helping us create a magical day for the kids in our community.