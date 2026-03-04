2026 Dunnville Mudcat Kids' Zone Sponsorship Opportunity

THANK YOU EGGER TRUCK & MACHINE and EGGER EXCAVATING

*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials.

*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Central Park.

*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement

*Exclusive setup during Saturday Kids' Zone Event

*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship

*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.

*Complementary Chamber Membership

*Sponsored Banner, provided by you, to be made available for display on the Chamber Parade Float with Performers.

*Logo on back of MAIN FESTIVAL collectable t-shirt