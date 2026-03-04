Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Dunnville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Dunnville Mudcat Kids' Zone Sponsorship Opportunity

206 Cedar St

Dunnville, ON N1A 2H8, Canada

Presenting Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,000

THANK YOU EGGER TRUCK & MACHINE and EGGER EXCAVATING
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials.
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Central Park.
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Saturday Kids' Zone Event
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Complementary Chamber Membership
*Sponsored Banner, provided by you, to be made available for display on the Chamber Parade Float with Performers.

*Logo on back of MAIN FESTIVAL collectable t-shirt

Platinum Sponsor (3 Available)
$2,000

*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park
*Complementary Chamber membership
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float

Gold Sponsor (10 Available)
$1,000

*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park (10'x10' tent)
*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*Logo displayed on Central Park Banner

Silver Sponsor (10 Available)
$500

*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park

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