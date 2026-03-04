2026 Dunnville Mudcat Kids' Zone Sponsorship Opportunity

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About this event
THANK YOU EGGER TRUCK & MACHINE and EGGER EXCAVATING
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials.
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Central Park.
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Saturday Kids' Zone Event
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Complementary Chamber Membership
*Sponsored Banner, provided by you, to be made available for display on the Chamber Parade Float with Performers.
*Logo on back of MAIN FESTIVAL collectable t-shirt
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park
*Complementary Chamber membership
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*2 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park (10'x10' tent)
*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*Logo displayed on Central Park Banner
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 13th at Central Park
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!