2026 Dyke March: Join our Chinese-Speaking Queer Women’s Group 华语酷儿女性Dyke March报名 (Allies are welcomed)

Help us cover the cost of preparing for this year’s march.





Your contribution helps cover event materials such as tattoos, stickers, small goodies, and other supplies for the day. As a thank-you, you will be entered into a draw for a chance to receive a limited-edition G.P.S. silk scarf.





Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies + entry into the G.P.S. silk scarf draw.