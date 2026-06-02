2026 Dyke March: Join our Chinese-Speaking Queer Women’s Group 华语酷儿女性Dyke March报名 (Allies are welcomed)

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About this event
This option is for anyone who wants to march with G.P.S. When the time is right and you’re able, we welcome you to give back and support the community in your own way.
Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies.
Help us cover the cost of preparing for this year’s march.
Your contribution helps cover event materials such as tattoos, stickers, small goodies, and other supplies for the day. As a thank-you, you will be entered into a draw for a chance to receive a limited-edition G.P.S. silk scarf.
Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies + entry into the G.P.S. silk scarf draw.
Support the march and give a little extra back to the community.
This ticket includes everything in the Cover-the-Cost Ticket, plus an additional $10 contribution to support future G.P.S. events and community programming.
Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies + entry into the G.P.S. silk scarf draw + $10 community donation.
Help us grow stronger, reach farther, and support more volunteers and queer folks like you.
This ticket includes everything in the Cover-the-Cost Ticket, plus an additional $20 contribution to support future G.P.S. events and community programming.
Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies + entry into the G.P.S. silk scarf draw + $20 community donation.
You’re helping amplify our voice and power real impact. Thank you for standing tall with us.
This ticket includes everything in the Cover-the-Cost Ticket, plus an additional $40 contribution to support future G.P.S. events and community programming.
Includes: Participation in the march + small G.P.S. goodies + entry into the G.P.S. silk scarf draw + $40 community donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!