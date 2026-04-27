Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

Hosted by

Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

About this event

2026 - ECA Spring Festival

3720 76 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T6B 2N9, Canada

General Admission
$2

General Admission to the Festival

Each attendee requires an admission ticket for entry, except children registered as participants in the Panathenaic Games.

Admission numbers help us plan food quantities, activities, and overall event capacity. Thank you for registering in advance.

Panathanaic Games
$5

Panathenaic Games Admission

Entry for children ages 5 years and older to participate in the Panathenaic Games team competition.

Participants will be placed on one of two teams for an exciting afternoon of fun, movement, and friendly competition.

All proceeds from Games admissions will directly support the ECA Athletics Department.

Add a donation for Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

$

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