2026 - ECA Spring Festival

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About this event
General Admission to the Festival
Each attendee requires an admission ticket for entry, except children registered as participants in the Panathenaic Games.
Admission numbers help us plan food quantities, activities, and overall event capacity. Thank you for registering in advance.
Panathenaic Games Admission
Entry for children ages 5 years and older to participate in the Panathenaic Games team competition.
Participants will be placed on one of two teams for an exciting afternoon of fun, movement, and friendly competition.
All proceeds from Games admissions will directly support the ECA Athletics Department.
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