East Coast Trail Association

Hosted by

East Coast Trail Association

About this event

East Coast Trail - TrailRaiser 2026

2 Riverhead Rd

Mobile, NL A0A 3A0

Trail Hike Registration
$50

All hikers the age of 19 or older must register to participate and fundraise. Minors under 19 do not require a paid registration. Don't want to join the Community Hike on June 6th? Click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.

Trail Race Registration (Half Race 12km)
$50

All racers the age of 19 or older must register to participate and fundraise. Minors under 19 do not require a paid registration. Don't want to join the Trailracer on June 6th? Click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.

Fundraise-Only Registration
$50

Not able to join the Hikes / Race on June 6th but still want to fundraise? This is the ticket for you! Otherwise, click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!