East Coast Trail - TrailRaiser 2026

About this event
Mobile, NL A0A 3A0
All hikers the age of 19 or older must register to participate and fundraise. Minors under 19 do not require a paid registration. Don't want to join the Community Hike on June 6th? Click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.
All racers the age of 19 or older must register to participate and fundraise. Minors under 19 do not require a paid registration. Don't want to join the Trailracer on June 6th? Click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.
Not able to join the Hikes / Race on June 6th but still want to fundraise? This is the ticket for you! Otherwise, click back and choose 'I want to donate' to sponsor an individual, team or make a general donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!