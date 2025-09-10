2026 Eden Mills Writers Festival Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Guelph, and Online
Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON
The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.
Student ID to be shown when presenting the ticket at the Gate
Includes:
*pending capacity
Includes Street Festival Sunday Passes for:
Co-Presented with IICSI & PS Guelph
Thursday, Sept 4th · 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM · PS Guelph (NOTA)
This is a licensed 19+ event
Em Wright (Speak Birth)
Mark LeRoy
Wednesday, Sept 3 · 6:30 – 7:30 PM
Guelph Public Library
Christina Kingsbury (Remediate)
Friday, September 5th · 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM · Writing Workshop · ONLINE · Registration Required
Friday, September 5th · 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM · Writing Workshop · PS Guelph
$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*
This is a licensed 19+ event
Shalini Abeysekara (This Monster of Mine)
*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]
Saturday, September 6th · 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM · Rockwood Library
Children’s Programming ·
Y.S. Lee (Mrs. Nobody)
Saturday, September 6th · 1:00 – 2:00 PM · Rockwood Library
Writing Workshop ·
Y.S. Lee (Mrs. Nobody)
Saturday, September 6th · 3:00 – 4:00 PM · Rockwood Library
James Nowak (Draw Me the Sky)
Saturday, September 6th · 1:30 – 2:30 PM · Guelph Public Library (Downtown)
D.A. Lockhart
Saturday, September 6th · 3:00 – 4:00 PM · Guelph Public Library (Downtown)
Keriann McGoogan (Sisters of the Jungle)
Saturday, September 6th ·
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM · ONLINE ·
Writing Workshop
$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*
Terry Kirk (Pitfall)
*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]
Saturday, September 6th ·
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM · ONLINE ·
Writing Workshop
$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*
Holly Flauto (Permission to Settle)
*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!