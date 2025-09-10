Eden Mills Writers' Festival

Hosted by

Eden Mills Writers' Festival

About this event

2026 Eden Mills Writers Festival Tickets

Eden Mills

Guelph, and Online

Sunday Street Festival Admission - Adult ($40) (Early Bird)
$20
Available until May 1

Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON

The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.

Sunday Street Festival Student - 14+ with ID (Early Bird)
$5
Available until May 1

Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON


The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.

Sunday Street Festival Admission - Adult ($45)
$44

Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON


The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.

Sunday Street Festival Student - 14+ with ID ($17)
$17

Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON


Student ID to be shown when presenting the ticket at the Gate


The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.

Sunday Street Festival Admission - Child
Free

Sunday, September 7th ·
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM ·
Downtown Eden Mills, ON


Children (13 and under) may attend for FREE but they must have a ticket


The Sunday Street Festival is our signature open-air event: a day of readings, writing workshops, panels, book signings, Publishers’ Way, and local food vendors — all nestled in the heart of downtown Eden Mills.

Festival Access Pass ($129)
$129

Includes:

  • Launch Party
  • 2x Workshops (any 2)*
  • Street Festival Sunday Pass

*pending capacity

New for 2025: Sunday Street Festival - Family Pass
$77

Includes Street Festival Sunday Passes for:

  • Up to 3 Adults
  • Up to 3 Students
Return to the Artist Within: Festival Launch Party
$20

Co-Presented with IICSI & PS Guelph

Thursday, Sept 4th · 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM · PS Guelph (NOTA)
This is a licensed 19+ event


Em Wright (Speak Birth)

Mark LeRoy

Journaling for the World: Ecological Storytelling Workshop
Free

Wednesday, Sept 3 · 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Guelph Public Library

Christina Kingsbury (Remediate)

Stories Beyond the Machine: A Community Circle About AI
Free

Friday, September 5th · 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM · Writing Workshop · ONLINE · Registration Required


Eden Mills After Dark: Writing Romantasy
$50

Friday, September 5th · 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM · Writing Workshop · PS Guelph

$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*

This is a licensed 19+ event


Shalini Abeysekara (This Monster of Mine)


*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]

Imagination is a Superpower
Free

Saturday, September 6th · 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM · Rockwood Library

Children’s Programming ·

Y.S. Lee (Mrs. Nobody)


How to Write a Picture Book
Free

Saturday, September 6th · 1:00 – 2:00 PM · Rockwood Library

Writing Workshop ·

Y.S. Lee (Mrs. Nobody)

Bookmakers Workshop
Free

Saturday, September 6th · 3:00 – 4:00 PM · Rockwood Library

James Nowak (Draw Me the Sky)


Book Talk: Commonwealth with author D.A. Lockhart
Free

Saturday, September 6th · 1:30 – 2:30 PM · Guelph Public Library (Downtown)

D.A. Lockhart


“Sisters of the Jungle” Book Talk & Workshop
Free

Saturday, September 6th · 3:00 – 4:00 PM · Guelph Public Library (Downtown)

Keriann McGoogan (Sisters of the Jungle)


Second Act: Writing Your First Novel Later in Life
$50

Saturday, September 6th ·

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM · ONLINE ·
Writing Workshop

$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*

Terry Kirk (Pitfall)



*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]

Permission to Settle: Poetry Workshop
$50

Saturday, September 6th ·

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM · ONLINE ·
Writing Workshop

$50 or PWYC (Pay-What-You-Can)*

Holly Flauto (Permission to Settle)



*pending capacity, request via email [email protected]

Add a donation for Eden Mills Writers' Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!