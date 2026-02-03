2026 Edmonton Firefighters Golf Classic

About this event
The complete tournament experience for your team. Includes 18 holes of golf with power carts, registration gift bags, and four tickets to the post-round banquet and steak dinner.
A classic way to show your support. Your company’s logo will be featured on professional signage at a dedicated tee box. Includes the opportunity to set up a tent (Table and Chairs will be provided) on your hole to engage directly with over 100+ locals, professionals and community leaders. You will also be provided a complimentary foursome and recognition throughout the event and on social media.
A high-visibility role that puts your brand in front of every golfer. Your logo will be prominently displayed on every power cart. This Includes one complimentary foursome, special recognition during the Banquet as well as social media.
Become the host of our post-tournament celebration. As the Dinner Sponsor, your brand will be front-and-center during the most anticipated part of the day — the banquet and awards ceremony. This also includes a complimentary foursome and social media recognition.
As a Top-Level Sponsor, your company receives maximum brand exposure and high-profile engagement throughout the tournament cycle. This premium package focuses on elite visibility, digital integration, and direct networking opportunities.
Make a direct, life-changing impact. Your donation "adopts" a young burn survivor, covering the full cost of their attendance at the Alberta Firefighter’s Burn Camp. This provides a safe, inclusive week of healing and adventure for a child—at no cost to their family.
Solo and looking for a team? We got you, come on out and we will get you in a great group!
Restaurant or Brewery owners? Come on out and promote your business by serving our golfers!
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