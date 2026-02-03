Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society

Hosted by

Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society

About this event

2026 Edmonton Firefighters Golf Classic

435 Airport Perimeter Rd #7

Edmonton International Airport, AB T9E 0V4, Canada

Foursome
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The complete tournament experience for your team. Includes 18 holes of golf with power carts, registration gift bags, and four tickets to the post-round banquet and steak dinner.

Hole Sponsorship
$3,000

A classic way to show your support. Your company’s logo will be featured on professional signage at a dedicated tee box. Includes the opportunity to set up a tent (Table and Chairs will be provided) on your hole to engage directly with over 100+ locals, professionals and community leaders. You will also be provided a complimentary foursome and recognition throughout the event and on social media.

Cart Sponsor
$5,000

A high-visibility role that puts your brand in front of every golfer. Your logo will be prominently displayed on every power cart. This Includes one complimentary foursome, special recognition during the Banquet as well as social media.

Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Become the host of our post-tournament celebration. As the Dinner Sponsor, your brand will be front-and-center during the most anticipated part of the day — the banquet and awards ceremony. This also includes a complimentary foursome and social media recognition.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

As a Top-Level Sponsor, your company receives maximum brand exposure and high-profile engagement throughout the tournament cycle. This premium package focuses on elite visibility, digital integration, and direct networking opportunities.

Premier Brand Exposure

  • Omnichannel Marketing: Featured as a top-tier sponsor across all media, advertisements, mailings, and official communications.
  • On-Site Dominance: High-visibility logo placement via banners, video screens, and signage at registration and throughout the course.
  • Digital Integration: A direct backlink to your corporate website from the official Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society page.

Direct Engagement & Hospitality

  • Keynote Opportunity: An exclusive invitation to address and welcome all participants during the dinner program.
  • Product Placement: The right to provide promotional items directly to golfers via registration packages or golf carts.
  • Tournament Entry: Includes two complimentary team entries for your staff or guests to hit the links.

Community Impact

  • Philanthropic Recognition: Official acknowledgment through the "Adopt A Camper Program," highlighting your company’s commitment to supporting burn survivors.
Prize / Silent Auction Sponsor
Free

Please complete form and contact [email protected] regarding items

Adopt a Camper
$1,000

Make a direct, life-changing impact. Your donation "adopts" a young burn survivor, covering the full cost of their attendance at the Alberta Firefighter’s Burn Camp. This provides a safe, inclusive week of healing and adventure for a child—at no cost to their family.

Individual Entry
$225

Solo and looking for a team? We got you, come on out and we will get you in a great group!

Vendor
Free

Restaurant or Brewery owners? Come on out and promote your business by serving our golfers!

Add a donation for Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!