Hosted by

United Pentecostal Church (ontario District)

About this event

2026 Family Camp Accommodations

858 Bakker Rd

Hillier, ON K0K 2J0, Canada

Boys' Dorm (One night)
$45

Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be staying in the dorm.


Bunk bed with shared access to shower room, bathroom, fridge & microwave.

Girls' Dorm (One night)
$45

Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be staying in the dorm.


Bunk bed with shared access to shower room, bathroom, fridge & microwave.

Ladies' - New Single Units (WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY)
$300

Private room with a single bed and access to a shared bathroom with one other person.


Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.

May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.


Mens' - New Single Units (WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY)
$300

Private room with a single bed and access to a shared bathroom with one other person.


Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.

May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.



Family Units (WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY)
$450

2 separate rooms each with a twin bed and a shared bathroom. TWO PEOPLE


Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.

May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.

Hotel - SATURDAY NIGHT ONLY
$200

Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave


Check in Satuday, check out Sunday

Hotel / Dorm 3 Supervisor Room (TUESDAY-THURSDAY)
$400

Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave


Check in Tuesday, check out Thursday

Dorm 3 Supervisor Room (FRIDAY-SUNDAY)
$400

Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave


Check in Friday, check out Sunday

Additional Saturday Night - Single Units
$100

To stay in the single units Saturday night

Additional Saturday Night - Family Unit
$150

To stay in the family units Saturday night

Tent (One night)
$30

Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be tenting.

Add a donation for United Pentecostal Church (ontario District)

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