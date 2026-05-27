2026 Family Camp Accommodations

About this event
Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be staying in the dorm.
Bunk bed with shared access to shower room, bathroom, fridge & microwave.
Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be staying in the dorm.
Bunk bed with shared access to shower room, bathroom, fridge & microwave.
Private room with a single bed and access to a shared bathroom with one other person.
Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.
May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.
Private room with a single bed and access to a shared bathroom with one other person.
Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.
May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.
2 separate rooms each with a twin bed and a shared bathroom. TWO PEOPLE
Check in Wednesday. Check out Saturday.
May check out Sunday if purchase additional night.
Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave
Check in Satuday, check out Sunday
Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave
Check in Tuesday, check out Thursday
Two queen beds, bathroom, mini fridge, microwave
Check in Friday, check out Sunday
To stay in the single units Saturday night
To stay in the family units Saturday night
Please purchase one ticket for each night you will be tenting.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!