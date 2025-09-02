Federated Health Charities

2026 Federated Health Charities Online Store

Unisex Fitted T-Shirt
$25

Show your support in style with our classic Federated Health Charities tee - designed for comfort, durability, and everyday wear.

Available Colors: Black, White or Sport Grey.
Sizes: S–4X

Back of Shirt as shown.

Front of shirt: At check out, choose your shirt’s front design from these standout options:

(1) FHC Word Heart or (2) Collective Impact image.


Features you’ll love:

  • Soft, breathable fabric with a flattering unisex fit
  • Seamless double-needle ¾" collar for a polished look
  • Taped neck and shoulders for extra durability
  • Rolled-forward shoulder for a modern fit
  • Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems for long-lasting wear
  • Tubular construction for a smooth, twist-free finish

Perfect for work, weekends, or showing your support at events - this tee combines comfort and purpose.

Wear Your Impact. Every Shirt Supports Health & Hope

Best-Selling Pullover Hoodie
$50

Our most-loved hoodie is back - and it’s easy to see why! Cozy, stylish, and full of purpose, this Federated Health Charities Pullover Hoodie is the perfect way to show your support while staying warm and comfortable.


Available Colors: Black, White or Sport Grey.
Sizes: S–4X


Back of Shirt as shown.

Front of shirt: At check out, choose your shirt’s front design from these standout options:

(1) FHC Word Heart or (2) Collective Impact image.

Why everyone loves it:

  • Pill-resistant air jet yarn for lasting softness
  • Double-needle stitching throughout for durability
  • Double-lined hood for extra warmth
  • Classic pouch pocket & matching drawcord
  • 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for a perfect fit

Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands, or representing Federated Health at events, this hoodie is your go-to favorite.

Order yours today before they’re gone!

Unisex Baseball Tee
$25

Choose your preferred design and show your individual style while lounging at home, running errands, or representing Federated Health at events.

Sizes: S–4X

Back of Shirt as shown.

Front of shirt: At check out, choose your shirt’s front design from these standout options:

(1) FHC Word Heart or (2) Collective Impact image.

Why everyone loves it:

Soft cotton feel with no shine and stretch.

Semi fitted unisex sizing, consider ordering a size down if wanting a fitted shirt.

Order yours today before they’re gone!

FHC Lanyard
$5

A Federated Health Charities lanyard does more than hold an ID badge—it holds purpose. Every purchase fuels life‑changing health research, supports essential programs, and strengthens care for people across Ontario. It’s a small item with a big impact, worn close to the heart and seen by everyone you meet. When you clip it on, you’re not just representing your workplace—you’re championing hope, community, and better health for all.

Each Lanyard Is Approximately 19 Inches Long (Including Swivel Hooks) and 0.8 Inches Wide.

40 oz. Glass Tumbler w/Bamboo lid and Straw
$15

This 40 oz glass tumbler turns every sip into a small luxury. The crystal‑clear glass keeps drinks tasting pure, the bamboo lid adds a natural, modern touch, and the reusable straw makes it easy to stay hydrated on the go.


Choose the (1) FHC logo, (2) Heart in Hand or (3) Collective Impact design!


It’s big enough to carry you through the day, sleek enough to fit your aesthetic, and durable enough to replace countless disposable cups. One tumbler, less waste, more style—your new favourite daily essential.

Tall Boy Can with Dual Lids
$15

16oz Tall Boy Can Cooler that doubles as a 16oz Tumbler with Slider Lid


Personalize this tumbler with your name or other text!


Designed to take a tall boy can…be it a craft beer or an energy drink we’ve got you covered. Your drinks will stay cold (or hot) for hours.

Double walled stainless steel insulated can cooler with a screw in rim to hold your can firmly in place.

Run out of cans and looking to put something else in the tumbler? We’ve got you covered there as well each can cooler comes with a slider lid and a plastic straw.

Tote Bag
$10

A Federated Health Charities tote bag carries far more than your everyday essentials. Every purchase fuels life‑changing health research, supports vital programs, and strengthens care for people across Ontario. It’s a practical, durable bag you’ll reach for daily—and a visible symbol of hope, community, and compassion. When you sling it over your shoulder, you’re not just choosing a great tote. You’re helping save lives, one carry at a time.

Choose your Tote’s back design from three standout options: the bold FHC Word Cloud, the impactful Charity Logos, or the Collective Giving design. Each one brings its own style—and supports a great cause.

Fun Fed Health Footwear!
$15

Fun socks become even better when they stand for something bigger. A pair with the Federated Health Charities logo adds personality to your outfit while fueling real impact across Ontario. Every purchase supports life‑changing health research and essential programs for communities that need it most. They’re bright, bold, and full of heart—proof that doing good can look good too.

Socks measure approx. 15.7 inches in length and 3.35 inches in width, which are light in weight, reliable, breathable and comfortable!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!