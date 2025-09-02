2026 Federated Health Charities Online Store

Our most-loved hoodie is back - and it’s easy to see why! Cozy, stylish, and full of purpose, this Federated Health Charities Pullover Hoodie is the perfect way to show your support while staying warm and comfortable.





Available Colors: Black, White or Sport Grey.

Sizes: S–4X





Image:

Back of Shirt as shown.

Front of shirt: At check out, choose your shirt’s front design from these standout options:

(1) FHC Word Heart or (2) Collective Impact image.

Why everyone loves it:

Pill-resistant air jet yarn for lasting softness

Double-needle stitching throughout for durability

Double-lined hood for extra warmth

Classic pouch pocket & matching drawcord

1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for a perfect fit

Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands, or representing Federated Health at events, this hoodie is your go-to favorite.

Order yours today before they’re gone!