2026 Feis In The West Silent Auction

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Feis Silent Auction Table
Starting bid
Northern Ireland Coastal Getaway – 7-Night Stay at CastleLinn, Portrush
Experience the breathtaking beauty of Northern Ireland with a 7-night stay at the stunning CastleLinn apartment in Portrush. Available during the ORnC dates (one week between March 20 – April 3, 2027), this spacious 1,450 sq. ft. condo features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a dedicated underground parking space, and additional storage—offering all the comforts of home in an unforgettable destination.
Portrush is a world-renowned seaside town and home to the prestigious Royal Portrush Golf Club, host of The Open Championship in 2019 and again in 2025. Golf enthusiasts will love the abundance of top-rated courses along Ireland’s spectacular north coast.
Take in one of the world’s most scenic drives along the Antrim Coast Road, stretching from Portrush to Larne. Along the way, explore iconic attractions such as Old Bushmills Distillery, Dunluce Castle, the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway, and the thrilling Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Fans of Game of Thrones will also recognize many nearby filming locations, all set against a backdrop of stunning beaches and lush glens.
Conveniently located, Portrush offers train service to Belfast and Derry-Londonderry—just 90 minutes by rail or approximately 70 minutes by car to Belfast.
Whether you're seeking a golfer’s paradise, a scenic adventure, or a relaxing coastal retreat, this exceptional getaway offers something for everyone.
Generously Donated by Shamrock Roofing.
Starting bid
Fuel your fitness with this incredible Supplement World Gift Basket perfect for athletes, gym enthusiasts, or anyone looking to elevate their training and recovery routine. Generously donated by Supplement World, this bundle is packed with premium products to support strength, endurance, and overall performance.
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Starting bid
Stay warm in style with these chic Capezio Glam Warm-Up Booties (Size Medium) a must-have for dancers of all levels. Generously donated by All That Jazz, these lightweight booties are designed to be worn over dance shoes and feature a cozy insulated interior with a stylish metallic finish.
Starting bid
Stay warm in style with these chic Capezio Glam Warm-Up Booties (Size Small) a must-have for dancers of all levels. Generously donated by All That Jazz, these lightweight booties are designed to be worn over dance shoes and feature a cozy insulated interior with a stylish metallic finish.
Starting bid
Indulge in relaxation and self-care with this luxurious External Affairs Medical Spa Gift Basket. Generously donated by External Affairs Medical Spa, this thoughtfully curated package combines pampering products with professional services for the ultimate wellness experience.
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Starting bid
Create a calming, spa-like atmosphere at home with this soothing Saje Wellness Gift Basket. Perfect for relaxation and everyday self-care, this set is designed to help you unwind, de-stress, and refresh your space naturally.
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Get stage-ready and recover in style with this fabulous Feis Prep & Recovery Gift Basket —perfect for dancers preparing for competition day and unwinding afterward. Generously donated by Rexall Pharmacy, this basket is filled with essentials to help you look and feel your best.
Includes:
From pre-performance prep to post-performance pampering, this basket has everything a dancer needs to shine on stage and recover comfortably.
A must-have for any competitive dancer or performer!
Starting bid
Unwind in comfort with this cozy Self-Care Gift Basket from Cloud Nine Pajamas—perfect for relaxing nights and well-deserved “me time.” Thoughtfully curated for comfort and care, this set brings together soft essentials and a little extra treat.
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Whether you're treating yourself or someone special, this basket is all about comfort, relaxation, and feeling your best.
The perfect gift for anyone who loves to stay cozy and pampered!
Starting bid
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this Indigo Gift Basket—an ideal treat for book lovers, students, or anyone who loves fun and functional accessories.
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Generously curated for both fun and everyday use, this basket makes a delightful gift or a cheerful treat for yourself!
Starting bid
Treat the dancer in your life with this delightful Dancer Gift Basket, generously donated by Karrie’s Costumes. Perfect for pre-class, post-class, or just for fun, this basket combines cozy accessories with a little shopping bonus.
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A charming basket that’s sure to bring a smile to any dancer, whether they’re practicing at home or performing on stage!
Starting bid
Step into cozy comfort with these Capezio Varsity Plush Slippers, generously donated by All That Jazz. Perfect for dancers, students, or anyone who loves lounging in style, these slippers combine warmth, softness, and a touch of Capezio flair.
Features:
Ideal for relaxing at home after class or rehearsal, these slippers make a cozy and practical gift for yourself or a loved one!
Starting bid
Step into cozy comfort with these Capezio Varsity Plush Slippers, generously donated by All That Jazz. Perfect for dancers, students, or anyone who loves lounging in style, these slippers combine warmth, softness, and a touch of Capezio flair.
Features:
Ideal for relaxing at home after class or rehearsal, these slippers make a cozy and practical gift for yourself or a loved one!
Starting bid
Elevate your workout and self-care routine with this Fitness Essentials Gift Basket, generously donated by Lululemon. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts or anyone who loves stylish, functional accessories.
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A thoughtfully curated basket combining function, style, and convenience—perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a delicious and aromatic experience with the Pizza Pack Gift Set, generously donated by Evoolutions Oils, an Alberta-owned business!
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Support a local Alberta business while enjoying a fun and flavorful gift—perfect for food lovers and home chefs alike!
Starting bid
Indulge in luxury with this stunning MAC Cosmetics Gift Basket. Perfect for beauty lovers, this elegantly curated collection features a selection of premium MAC favorites from iconic lipsticks and glamorous lashes to radiant bronzers and so much more.
Generously donated by MAC Southgate, this exclusive set is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their beauty routine.
Starting bid
Delight any dancer with the Dancer’s Dream Gift Basket, generously donated by Adajio Dance and Skate Apparel. This thoughtfully curated basket is packed with fun and functional items to keep dancers looking and feeling their best on and off the stage.
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A perfect gift for dancers of all ages, combining practicality, style, and a little bit of fun!
Starting bid
Relax, rejuvenate, and find your balance with this 5-Class Pass generously donated by Bliss Yoga Spa.
Perfect for beginners or seasoned yogis, this pass allows you to experience a variety of classes designed to strengthen, stretch, and restore both body and mind.
A wonderful opportunity to explore yoga, reduce stress, and invest in your wellness journey!
Starting bid
Score big with this Connor McDavid Print & Gift Card Package, generously donated by United Cycle.
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A fantastic combination of memorabilia and practical shopping bonus, ideal for hockey enthusiasts and Oilers fans alike!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this premium wellness package from Bronze Baxx. This gift card includes five rejuvenating spa sessions designed to relax, restore, and revitalize both body and mind.
With access to multiple locations across Calgary, Airdrie, and Edmonton, this package offers a flexible and luxurious escape from everyday stress. Enjoy a selection of cutting-edge wellness treatments, including:
Whether you’re looking to unwind, enhance your wellness routine, or indulge in a little pampering, this package delivers a spa-quality experience you won’t forget.
Generously Donated by Bronze Baxx
Starting bid
Screaming Frenzy Wine Duo with Feis in the West Wine Cup
Elevate your next gathering or quiet evening in with this delightful wine-themed basket. Featuring a bold and flavorful Screaming Frenzy wine duo, this package is perfect for wine lovers who appreciate a rich and lively pour. Paired with a collectible Feis in the West wine cup, it’s a unique addition to any glassware collection and a wonderful way to celebrate special moments.
Whether you’re gifting it or enjoying it yourself, this basket brings together great taste and festive charm, ideal for entertaining, relaxing, or toasting to a good cause.
Generously Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this indulgent self-care bundle featuring premium hair and skincare essentials. This silent auction basket includes Maria Nila Luminous Colour Shampoo and Conditioner, specially formulated to protect and enhance color-treated hair while adding shine and strength.
Complete your routine with a nourishing Hempz lotion, known for its rich hydration and signature scent, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed.
Perfect for anyone who loves salon-quality products and a little everyday luxury, this basket is a wonderful treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Generously Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this fun and irresistible Sugar Rush Basket! Packed with a delicious assortment of candies and treats, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves a little indulgence. From classic favorites to exciting sweet surprises, there’s something inside for everyone to enjoy.
Great for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!), this basket is sure to bring smiles and a burst of sweetness to any occasion.
Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this beautiful jewelry gift set by Laurel Boyle Jewelry. Featuring stunning bracelets crafted from sterling silver and semi-precious stones, this set blends timeless style with natural beauty.
Each piece is thoughtfully designed to offer a refined yet versatile look—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this set is sure to impress.
A sophisticated addition to any jewelry collection, this piece embodies craftsmanship, quality, and understated luxury.
Donated by Laurel Boyle Jewelry
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile and colorful 10-piece silicone utensil set from Core Kitchen.
Designed with durability and convenience in mind, each utensil features a solid core for strength and a flexible silicone exterior that’s safe for non-stick cookware.
This antimicrobial series helps resist the growth of bacteria, making it a smart and hygienic choice for everyday cooking. The set includes essential tools such as a whisk, slotted turner, spatulas, and more, everything you need to prep, cook, and serve with ease.
Perfect for home cooks, new homeowners, or anyone looking to refresh their kitchen essentials, this set combines function, style, and practicality in one complete package.
Generously Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family
Starting bid
Add a touch of fun and nostalgia to your kitchen with this charming 8-piece decorated glass storage set from Pyrex in collaboration with Disney. Featuring playful and colorful designs with beloved Disney characters and uplifting phrases, this set brings personality to everyday food storage.
The set includes four durable glass containers with matching lids, perfect for storing leftovers, meal prepping, or taking food on the go. Made from high-quality glass, these containers are built to last and are easy to clean, making them as practical as they are stylish.
Perfect for Disney fans, families, or anyone looking to brighten up their kitchen essentials, this set is both functional and fun, an ideal addition to any home.
Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family
Starting bid
Treat your four-legged friend to something special with this delightful Tilted Barn Dog Treats Gift Basket. Packed with a selection of wholesome and tasty dog treats, this basket is perfect for rewarding good behavior or simply showing your pup a little extra love.
Featuring quality snacks made with pet-friendly ingredients, this assortment is sure to get tails wagging and make treat time the best time of day. Ideal for dogs of all sizes, it’s a thoughtful gift for any pet lover.
Donated by Tilted Barn Pet Co.
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a curated collection of everyday indulgences designed to elevate your routine.
This bundle features a nourishing lip care set from Laneige, perfect for keeping lips soft, smooth, and hydrated day and night. Stay refreshed on the go with a stylish, reusable tumbler—ideal for water, iced coffee, or your favorite beverage. Complete the set with a pack of chic satin scrunchies from Kitsch, designed to be gentle on hair while adding a touch of effortless style.
Whether you're refreshing your daily essentials or gifting a little luxury, this bundle is a perfect blend of beauty, function, and fun.
Includes:
Bid now and indulge in a little everyday self-care!
Generously Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious experience with a $100 Nero Gift Card, perfect for treating yourself, friends, or family.
Whether you're stopping in for a cozy coffee, a casual meal, or a special night out, Nero offers a warm atmosphere and high-quality food and drinks.
Use this gift card to explore flavorful menu options, indulge in your favorite beverages, or discover something new. A perfect choice for food lovers or anyone who enjoys a relaxing dining experience.
Generously Donated by Nero.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an exceptional dining experience with a $200 Bianco Gift Card. Known for its inviting atmosphere and delicious cuisine, Bianco is the perfect spot for a memorable meal with family, friends, or that special someone.
Whether you're in the mood for a relaxed lunch or an elegant dinner, this gift card lets you enjoy fresh flavors and great hospitality.
Generously Donated by Bianco.
Starting bid
Capture beautiful, lasting memories with a professional photo session tailored just for you. Whether you're a dancer looking to showcase your artistry or a family wanting to preserve special moments, this session offers a personalized and relaxed experience.
Perfect for creating stunning portraits, updating dance portfolios, or celebrating meaningful connections, you’ll receive high-quality images to cherish for years to come.
Package Includes:
Perfect For:
Generously Donated by a Mattierin Dance Family.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this thoughtfully curated Save-On-Foods Hosting Gift Basket—perfect for entertaining with ease and style. Packed with a delicious assortment of crowd-pleasing favorites, this basket has everything you need to impress your guests, whether you're hosting a cozy night in or a lively celebration.
Inside, you’ll find a selection of gourmet snacks, sweet treats, and savory delights, along with pantry staples and entertaining essentials to help you create the perfect spread. From indulgent nibbles to shareable bites, every item has been chosen to make hosting simple, enjoyable, and memorable.
Whether you’re planning a dinner party, game night, or casual get-together, this basket takes the stress out of preparation so you can focus on what matters most—great food and great company.
Perfect for:
Kindly donated by Save-On-Foods.
Starting bid
Prioritize your well-being with this thoughtfully curated Optimum Health Self-Care Basket, designed to help you relax, recharge, and feel your best from the inside out.
This wellness-inspired collection features a variety of premium products, including natural supplements, skincare essentials, and everyday self-care favorites. From magnesium and immune-support items to gentle skincare and refreshing oral care, each piece has been selected to support balance, vitality, and daily wellness.
Beautifully packaged in a reusable Optimum Health drawstring bag, this basket is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their self-care routine or enjoy a moment of calm in a busy day.
Perfect for:
Kindly donated by Optimum Health.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a coffee lover to the ultimate Starbucks-inspired experience! This thoughtfully curated basket features a stylish reusable Starbucks cup, perfect for sipping your favorite hot or iced drinks on the go.
Whether you’re fueling early starts, catching up with friends, or indulging in a little “me time,” this basket delivers comfort and flavor in every sip. A perfect gift for any coffee enthusiast!
Kindly Donated by Starbucks
Starting bid
Generously donated by Starbucks, this delightful gift basket is perfect for any coffee lover! It features a stylish reusable Starbucks cup, ideal for enjoying your favorite hot or iced beverages on the go.
Whether you’re starting your morning or taking a well-deserved break, this bundle offers comfort, flavor, and a touch of everyday indulgence. A wonderful gift for yourself or someone special!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Chatters Hair Salon, this luxurious basket is the ultimate treat for anyone who loves a little self-care and style! It features a selection of professional-quality hair care products to keep your locks looking healthy, shiny, and beautiful between visits.
The highlight of this package is a salon service, giving you the chance to enjoy a professional pampering experience—whether it’s a fresh cut, style, or another personalized treatment.
Perfect for refreshing your look or gifting to someone special, this basket combines at-home care with an in-salon experience for the best of both worlds! ✨
Starting bid
Bring a smile to any child’s face with this bright and cheerful gift basket! It features two colorful reusable Starbucks drink cups with straws—perfect for juice, smoothies, or summer treats on the go.
At the heart of the basket is an adorable plush friend, soft and cuddly for endless hugs and comfort. Also included are two fun NeeDoh toys that are great for keeping little hands busy and entertained.
Perfect for birthdays, special treats, or just because, this playful bundle is packed with fun, comfort, and everyday joy! ✨
Generously Donated by Starbucks and a Mattierin Dance Family.
Starting bid
Packed with color, creativity, and fun, this cheerful kids’ basket is sure to delight! It features a vibrant set of Crayola washable sidewalk chalk, perfect for outdoor masterpieces and sunny day play.
Also included are two reusable drink cups with straws from Starbucks, making it easy to stay refreshed during playtime adventures. A cuddly plush toy adds a cozy touch, while NeeDoh sensory toys provide satisfying, squishy fun that’s perfect for stress relief and hands-on entertainment.
Perfect for sparking imagination, encouraging outdoor play, and bringing smiles all around, this basket makes a fantastic gift for any child! ✨
Generously Donated by Starbucks and a Mattierin Dance Family.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Omen Brewing, this gift card is the perfect treat for craft beer lovers! Known as Edmonton’s Dark Beer Brewery, Omen is the only brewery in Alberta that specializes in dark beer—offering rich, bold, and uniquely crafted brews you won’t find anywhere else.
Whether you’re meeting friends, trying something new, or relaxing with a pint, this experience delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of the local craft scene. Cheers to good times and exceptional beer! 🍻
Starting bid
Indulge in bold, crave-worthy flavor with Davenport’s Tasty Sensations Cowboy Crunch—a handcrafted snack mix that delivers the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and just the right kick of spice. This irresistible blend combines crunchy cereals, nuts, and specialty seasonings, all carefully mixed in small batches for maximum freshness and flavor.
Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or treating yourself, Cowboy Crunch is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Whether you're hosting a gathering, heading out on a road trip, or simply looking for a delicious snack, this locally made favorite is sure to satisfy every craving.
Bid now for your chance to take home this addictive, flavor-packed delight—once you start, you won’t want to stop!
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