2026 Feis In The West Silent Auction

Northern Ireland Coastal Getaway – 7-Night Stay at CastleLinn, Portrush





Experience the breathtaking beauty of Northern Ireland with a 7-night stay at the stunning CastleLinn apartment in Portrush. Available during the ORnC dates (one week between March 20 – April 3, 2027), this spacious 1,450 sq. ft. condo features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a dedicated underground parking space, and additional storage—offering all the comforts of home in an unforgettable destination.





Portrush is a world-renowned seaside town and home to the prestigious Royal Portrush Golf Club, host of The Open Championship in 2019 and again in 2025. Golf enthusiasts will love the abundance of top-rated courses along Ireland’s spectacular north coast.





Take in one of the world’s most scenic drives along the Antrim Coast Road, stretching from Portrush to Larne. Along the way, explore iconic attractions such as Old Bushmills Distillery, Dunluce Castle, the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway, and the thrilling Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Fans of Game of Thrones will also recognize many nearby filming locations, all set against a backdrop of stunning beaches and lush glens.





Conveniently located, Portrush offers train service to Belfast and Derry-Londonderry—just 90 minutes by rail or approximately 70 minutes by car to Belfast.





Whether you're seeking a golfer’s paradise, a scenic adventure, or a relaxing coastal retreat, this exceptional getaway offers something for everyone.





Generously Donated by Shamrock Roofing.