2026 Festival Writing Week

Hosted by
Ian Ferguson “Write On (and on and on)” - a mostly practical and potentially inspirational workshop for writers getting started and keeping going. (See website for more details.) Sunday July 12 through Thursday July 16, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
This workshop explores the craft of fiction and narrative nonfiction. It is geared towards writers in all stages of their projects and their careers. The focus will primarily be on workshopping original material, though there will also be a more formal instruction component covering various aspects of craft and technique. (See website for more details.) Thursday July 17, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 pm
$
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