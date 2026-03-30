Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival

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Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival

2026 Festival Writing Week

4575 Denman Rd

Denman Island, BC V0R 1T0, Canada

Ian Ferguson “Write On (and on and on)”
$500

Ian Ferguson “Write On (and on and on)” - a mostly practical and potentially inspirational workshop for writers getting started and keeping going. (See website for more details.) Sunday July 12 through Thursday July 16, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Suzette Mayr “Fiction and Narrative Nonfiction Workshop”
$500

This workshop explores the craft of fiction and narrative nonfiction. It is geared towards writers in all stages of their projects and their careers. The focus will primarily be on workshopping original material, though there will also be a more formal instruction component covering various aspects of craft and technique. (See website for more details.) Thursday July 17, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

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