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Fiddlyness

About this event

2026 FiddlyNess Fiddle Camp

Ness Creek Site

Big River, SK S0J 0E0, Canada

Adult Camp Registration
$440

18 years of age and older

Child/Youth Camp Registration
$230

17 years of age and under

Post-Secondary Student / Unwaged
$350

Please self-access if this option is appropriate for yourself.

Onsite, no lessons - parent / caregiver
$50

This option allows you to attend the camp with your child or as a caregiver to a child attending the camp. Full access to jamming opportunities, concerts, dance workshops and dances.

On-site; no lessons
$150

This option allows you to attend the camp, without taking lessons, and gives you access to all of the jamming opportunities, concerts, dance workshops and dances.

Full Meals - Adult & Youth
$250

Monday Supper to Friday Lunch

Youth aged 9 years and up

Full Meals - Child
$190

Monday Supper to Friday Lunch

Children aged 8 years and below

Lunches Only - Adult & Youth
$75

Tuesday Lunch to Friday Lunch

Youth aged 9 years and up

Lunches Only - Child
$50

Tuesday Lunch to Friday Lunch

Children aged 8 years and below

Monday Steak Night Only
$25

Included in Full Meal ticket but not the lunches only tickets.

Camping Site -- Non-powered
$40

There is ample un-serviced camping available with access to a wash house with running water, flush toilets and showers (bring loonies!). Phones and devices may be charge from outlets in the Jack Millikin Centre.


Please book powered camping sites directly with [email protected]

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