2026 FiddlyNess Fiddle Camp

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About this event
18 years of age and older
17 years of age and under
Please self-access if this option is appropriate for yourself.
This option allows you to attend the camp with your child or as a caregiver to a child attending the camp. Full access to jamming opportunities, concerts, dance workshops and dances.
This option allows you to attend the camp, without taking lessons, and gives you access to all of the jamming opportunities, concerts, dance workshops and dances.
Monday Supper to Friday Lunch
Youth aged 9 years and up
Monday Supper to Friday Lunch
Children aged 8 years and below
Tuesday Lunch to Friday Lunch
Youth aged 9 years and up
Tuesday Lunch to Friday Lunch
Children aged 8 years and below
Included in Full Meal ticket but not the lunches only tickets.
There is ample un-serviced camping available with access to a wash house with running water, flush toilets and showers (bring loonies!). Phones and devices may be charge from outlets in the Jack Millikin Centre.
Please book powered camping sites directly with [email protected]
$
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