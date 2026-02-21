2026 FORESTKIDS CAMP

Hosted by
About this event
A separate registration form must be completed for each individual attending the camp classes. Tuition includes Welcome BBQ for the registrant.
PLEASE NOTE: YOUTH MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PARENT/GUARDIAN. YOUTH TUITION REQUIRES 1 PARENT/GUARDIAN TO BE ON SITE. ADMISSION FOR ONE ADULT IS INCLUDED WITH REGISTRATION
Early bird pricing in effect until June 30th, tuition as of July 1 will be $225
Please note, spots are not confirmed until payment is received in full.
Each child is entitled to one parent/guardian attending with them at no charge. Additional parents/guardians are required to register as guests, and pay the campus fee of $150. No meals are included with this ticket.
Guests under 12 years of age are free (for example: younger sibling of a registered student). Limit 2 guest passes per registrant. No meals are included with this ticket.
