Fraser Paramedic Society

Hosted by

Fraser Paramedic Society

About this event

2026 Fraser Paramedic Society Golf Tournament Sponsorships

7929 152 St

Surrey, BC V3S 7B9, Canada

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Lead the event. Set the tone.

As Title Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of the tournament. You are not one of many—you are the partner. Your name is tied to the event from first impression to final award.

You will be seen. You will be remembered.

Includes:

  • Tournament naming rights
  • Logo across all promotional materials
  • Prominent banner placement at registration and banquet
  • Speaking opportunity during dinner
  • Four complimentary golfer registrations
  • Social media recognition

Best for:

  • Businesses that want maximum visibility
  • Organizations that value leadership in the community
  • Companies looking to build strong, long-term relationships with first responders

This is the highest level of presence and influence.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Stand out. Be seen. Be part of the experience.

Gold Sponsors gain strong visibility across the event while staying close to the action. Your brand is placed where attention is high—on the course and during the banquet.

Includes:

  • Logo on tournament banner
  • Recognition during the banquet
  • Four complimentary golfer registrations
  • Premium hole signage

Best for:

  • Businesses that want high visibility without the title commitment
  • Companies that value both brand exposure and in-person connection
  • Teams looking to entertain clients or staff while promoting their brand

A balanced, high-impact sponsorship.

Hole Sponsor
$1,500

Be where the conversations happen.

This is the most interactive sponsorship. Every group passes through your hole. You have the opportunity to meet them, engage them, and leave an impression.

You can keep it simple—or create something memorable.

Includes:

  • Branded signage at one hole
  • Four complimentary golfer registrations
  • Premium hole signage

Best for:

  • Businesses that thrive on face-to-face interaction
  • Clinics, brokers, and service providers who build through relationships
  • Teams that want to create a fun, engaging experience on the course

This is where relationships start.

Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Stay visible all day.

Your brand moves with every golfer. From the first tee to the final putt, your logo is seen again and again.

Includes:

  • Logo displayed on golf carts or cart signage
  • Recognition in event program

Best for:

  • Businesses focused on brand awareness and repetition
  • Companies that want consistent exposure throughout the day
  • Sponsors who prefer visibility over activation

Simple. Consistent. Effective.

Prize Sponsor
Free

Be part of the moments people remember.

Prizes create excitement. They are shared, talked about, and remembered long after the event ends.

Includes:

  • Logo displayed at prize table
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Social media acknowledgement

Best for:

  • Businesses looking for a lower-cost entry point
  • Companies with products or services to showcase
  • Sponsors who want visibility tied to positive, memorable moments

A simple way to contribute—and stand out.

Add a donation for Fraser Paramedic Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!