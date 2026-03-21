2026 Fraser Paramedic Society Golf Tournament Sponsorships

About this event
Lead the event. Set the tone.
As Title Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of the tournament. You are not one of many—you are the partner. Your name is tied to the event from first impression to final award.
You will be seen. You will be remembered.
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This is the highest level of presence and influence.
Stand out. Be seen. Be part of the experience.
Gold Sponsors gain strong visibility across the event while staying close to the action. Your brand is placed where attention is high—on the course and during the banquet.
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A balanced, high-impact sponsorship.
Be where the conversations happen.
This is the most interactive sponsorship. Every group passes through your hole. You have the opportunity to meet them, engage them, and leave an impression.
You can keep it simple—or create something memorable.
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This is where relationships start.
Stay visible all day.
Your brand moves with every golfer. From the first tee to the final putt, your logo is seen again and again.
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Simple. Consistent. Effective.
Be part of the moments people remember.
Prizes create excitement. They are shared, talked about, and remembered long after the event ends.
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A simple way to contribute—and stand out.
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