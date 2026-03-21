2026 Fraser Paramedic Society Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Lead the event. Set the tone.

As Title Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of the tournament. You are not one of many—you are the partner. Your name is tied to the event from first impression to final award.

You will be seen. You will be remembered.

Includes:

Tournament naming rights

Logo across all promotional materials

Prominent banner placement at registration and banquet

Speaking opportunity during dinner

Four complimentary golfer registrations

Social media recognition

Best for:

Businesses that want maximum visibility

Organizations that value leadership in the community

Companies looking to build strong, long-term relationships with first responders

This is the highest level of presence and influence.