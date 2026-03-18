FRASER RIVER DISCOVERY CENTRE SOCIETY

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FRASER RIVER DISCOVERY CENTRE SOCIETY

About this event

2026 Fraser River Hall of Fame

39 Smithe St

Vancouver, BC V6B 0P3, Canada

Early Bird Ticket
$175
Available until Aug 31

Join us at D/6 Lounge for the Fraser River Hall of Fame gala! Ticket includes dinner for one guest.

Early Bird - Group of 10
$1,750
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join us at D/6 Lounge for the Fraser River Hall of Fame gala! Ticket includes dinner for 10 guests.

Please provide information about each guest.

Regular Ticket
$200

Join us at D/6 Lounge for the Fraser River Hall of Fame gala! Ticket includes dinner for one guest.

Regular - Group of 10
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join us at D/6 Lounge for the Fraser River Hall of Fame gala! Ticket includes dinner for 10 guests.

Please provide information about each guest.

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