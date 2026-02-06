Full Circle Festival Society

Full Circle Festival Society

Full Circle Festival 2026

17 Belmont Rd

Newport, NS B0N 2A0, Canada

Weekend Pass
$170

Enjoy access to all Main Stage and Late-Night performances, Blanche Israël's 'TOLEDANO,' and all workshops. Weekend passes also include rough tent camping for Friday and Saturday nights!

Friday Pass
$65

Enjoy access to Friday Main Stage and Late-Night performances. Rough tent camping and parking included!

Saturday Pass
$85

Enjoy access to Saturday Main Stage and Late-Night performances, as well as Saturday workshops. Rough tent camping and parking included!

Sunday Pass
$50

Enjoy access to Main Stage performances, Blanche Israël's 'TOLEDANO,' and all Sunday workshops. Parking included!

*Note 'TOLEDANO' seating is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Child Weekend Pass (12yrs and under)
Pay what you can

For children 12 years and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Child Friday Pass (12yrs and under)
Pay what you can

For children 12 years and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Child Saturday Pass (12yrs and under)
Pay what you can

For children 12 years and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Child Sunday Pass (12yrs and under)
Pay what you can

For children 12 years and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

SPECIAL EVENT: 'TOLEDANO'
$20

Sunday June 21st @ 10:30 am

Avondale United Church


For non-festival pass holders! OR to guarantee a seat!


*Sunday/Weekend passes include a ticket to 'TOLEDANO' (seating is limited and available on first-come, first-serve basis). Purchasing a ticket will guarantee you a seat.


$20 in advance

$25 at the door

TOLEDANO is the immersive solo project of Moroccan-Canadian cellist Blanche Israël, known for her award-winning collaborations with Jeremy Dutcher (JUNO Award, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Polaris Prize). Rooted in Judeo-Spanish ancestry and languages, the project reimagines ancestral Sephardic songs for the cello, weaving them together with archival and personal recordings. TOLEDANO reflects on the evolution of the feminine experience, spanning the time and distance between Blanche’s 105-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old daughter. Themes of community care, memory, feminism, and displacement echo throughout the work.

Pancake Breakfast
$10
