Full Circle Festival 2026

Enjoy access to all Main Stage and Late-Night performances, Blanche Israël's 'TOLEDANO,' and all workshops. Weekend passes also include rough tent camping for Friday and Saturday nights!
Enjoy access to Friday Main Stage and Late-Night performances. Rough tent camping and parking included!
Enjoy access to Saturday Main Stage and Late-Night performances, as well as Saturday workshops. Rough tent camping and parking included!
Enjoy access to Main Stage performances, Blanche Israël's 'TOLEDANO,' and all Sunday workshops. Parking included!
*Note 'TOLEDANO' seating is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
For children 12 years and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
Sunday June 21st @ 10:30 am
Avondale United Church
For non-festival pass holders! OR to guarantee a seat!
*Sunday/Weekend passes include a ticket to 'TOLEDANO' (seating is limited and available on first-come, first-serve basis). Purchasing a ticket will guarantee you a seat.
$20 in advance
$25 at the door
TOLEDANO is the immersive solo project of Moroccan-Canadian cellist Blanche Israël, known for her award-winning collaborations with Jeremy Dutcher (JUNO Award, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Polaris Prize). Rooted in Judeo-Spanish ancestry and languages, the project reimagines ancestral Sephardic songs for the cello, weaving them together with archival and personal recordings. TOLEDANO reflects on the evolution of the feminine experience, spanning the time and distance between Blanche’s 105-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old daughter. Themes of community care, memory, feminism, and displacement echo throughout the work.
