Full Circle Festival 2026

Sunday June 21st @ 10:30 am

Avondale United Church





For non-festival pass holders! OR to guarantee a seat!



*Sunday/Weekend passes include a ticket to 'TOLEDANO' (seating is limited and available on first-come, first-serve basis). Purchasing a ticket will guarantee you a seat.





$20 in advance

$25 at the door



TOLEDANO is the immersive solo project of Moroccan-Canadian cellist Blanche Israël, known for her award-winning collaborations with Jeremy Dutcher (JUNO Award, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Polaris Prize). Rooted in Judeo-Spanish ancestry and languages, the project reimagines ancestral Sephardic songs for the cello, weaving them together with archival and personal recordings. TOLEDANO reflects on the evolution of the feminine experience, spanning the time and distance between Blanche’s 105-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old daughter. Themes of community care, memory, feminism, and displacement echo throughout the work.