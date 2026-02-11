2026 Fund-a-Need

About this shop
Move us closer to funding a cure. Your support fuels groundbreaking research, innovative treatments, and hope for the hundreds of children affected by cancer every year.
Give children a much needed getaway to Camp Kindle - and their parents a few days of respite. Kids meet others just like them and have a few days to just be a kid again without thinking about cancer.
Give the gift of a one-to-one PEER exercise therapy session to help a child regain muscle strength, aerobic capacity, flexibility, and balance affected by treatment
Support two months of our Pizza Night program. With your gift, you can help newly diagnosed families connect with other families on the same journey to share experiences and information while enjoying a fun meal together.
During such critical years, the Teen Leadership Program sessions help teens build confidence and overcome challenges resulting from cancer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!