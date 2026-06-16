2026 GAC Annual Meeting & Sharefest

Please RSVP to give GAC an idea of how many attendees we can expect. If you choose to make a donation (OPTIONAL) at this time, please enter the amount in the box below, and complete payment as directed. Thank you.

Please RSVP to give GAC an idea of how many attendees we can expect. If you choose to make a donation (OPTIONAL) at this time, please enter the amount in the box below, and complete payment as directed. Thank you.

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