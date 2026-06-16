Guelph Arts Council

Hosted by

Guelph Arts Council

About this event

2026 GAC Annual Meeting & Sharefest

22 Wyndham St N

Guelph, ON N1H 4E5, Canada

RSVP
Free
Please RSVP to give GAC an idea of how many attendees we can expect. If you choose to make a donation (OPTIONAL) at this time, please enter the amount in the box below, and complete payment as directed. Thank you.
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