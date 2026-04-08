Hosted by

Gleneagles Cha'xay Elementary

About this event

Sales closed

2026 GEC Golf Fundraiser & Parent Social

6190 Marine Dr

West Vancouver, BC V7W 1W1, Canada

Add a donation for Gleneagles Cha'xay Elementary

$

Individual Golfer Plus Social Ticket
$150

Ticket price includes tournament registration plus entry to the Parent Social at the Orchard, following the tournament. Ticket includes a burger, salads and one beer.

Social Ticket
$40

Ticket price includes entry for non-golfers to the Parent Social at the Orchard, following the tournament. Includes a burger, salads and one beer.

6 x 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$10

Buy 6 x 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win cash!

14 x 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$20

Buy 14 x 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win cash!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!