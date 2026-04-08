2026 GEC Golf Fundraiser & Parent Social

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About this event
$
Ticket price includes tournament registration plus entry to the Parent Social at the Orchard, following the tournament. Ticket includes a burger, salads and one beer.
Ticket price includes entry for non-golfers to the Parent Social at the Orchard, following the tournament. Includes a burger, salads and one beer.
Buy 6 x 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win cash!
Buy 14 x 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win cash!
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