Celiac Edmonton

Hosted by

Celiac Edmonton

About this event

2026 Gluten Friendly Chinese Buffet

10582 104 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5H 2W1, Canada

Chinese Buffet (Age 13+)
$45

Chinese Buffet (Age 13+). Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.

Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.

This is a licensed, family-friendly event.

Child Chinese Buffet (Age 6-12)
$25

Children 6-12. Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.

Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.

This is a licensed, family-friendly event.

Child 0-5 years
Free

Buffet for children 0-5 years of age. Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.

Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.

This is a licensed, family-friendly event.

Take-Out Option
$37

Manual additions only! contact [email protected] . Payment by E-Tsf to [email protected] Include Chinese Buffet Take Out in e-transfer message.

Add a donation for Celiac Edmonton

$

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