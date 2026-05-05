2026 Gluten Friendly Chinese Buffet

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About this event
Chinese Buffet (Age 13+). Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.
Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.
This is a licensed, family-friendly event.
Children 6-12. Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.
Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.
This is a licensed, family-friendly event.
Buffet for children 0-5 years of age. Ticket price includes the buffet meal and gratuity.
Beverages are not included and must be paid directly to the restaurant at the end of the evening.
This is a licensed, family-friendly event.
Manual additions only! contact [email protected] . Payment by E-Tsf to [email protected] Include Chinese Buffet Take Out in e-transfer message.
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