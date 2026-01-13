Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

About this event

2026 Golf For Kids' Sake Sponsor Opportunities

35997 McKee Rd

Abbotsford, BC V3G 2L6, Canada

Tee Gift Sponsor
$7,500

SOLD - Vickers Law Group.
Opportunity to customize tee gifts with your

company’s logo, logo recognition on BBBSFV

website, mention on stage during the event.

Includes 2 golfer registrations and 1 cart with

sponsorship.

Dinner Sponsor
$7,000

SOLD - Ratzlaff & Co.
Your logo displayed at banquet, logo recognition

on BBBSFV website, mentions on stage during

event, includes 2 golfer registrations and 1 cart

with sponsorship.

Invitational Sponsor
$5,000

Unique opportunity to customize a hole for

increased brand awareness. Logo recognition on

BBBSFV website, and a mention on stage during

the event. Includes 2 golfer registrations and 1

cart with sponsorship.

Cart Sponsor
$3,000

SOLD - Clearbrook Iron Works
Your logo on each golf cart and logo recognition on

the BBBSFV website, as well as on stage mention

during the event. Includes 2 carts.

Snack Sponsor
$2,500

Contribute to the cost of welcome snacks for

golfers, logo recognition on the BBBSFV website,

and on stage mention during the event.

Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

SOLD to Saxon Mechanical

Your logo on all beverage tickets. Contribute to

the cost of drinks for each golfer, logo

recognition on BBBSFV website, and on stage

mention during the event.

Golf Cannon Sponsor
$2,500

Contribute to the cost of the popular golf cannon

activity, logo recognition on the BBBSFV website,

and mention on stage during the event.

Flag Sponsor
$2,000

SOLD to Myriad Technologies.

Your company logo on all tee flags, logo

recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on stage

mention during the event.

Mulligan Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo on each Mulligan (do-over) sold, and

logo recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on

stage mention during the event.

Hole In One Sponsor (plus insurance)
$1,000

One SOLD to Abbotsford Chrysler. One Available.

Hole sponsorship with customizable options,

logo recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on

stage mention at the event

Hole Sponsor
$1,000

JMV Woodworks, Richard Meyer Electrical, RF Properties. More available! Hole sponsorship with prominent logo display,

and logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.

Sign Sponsor
$750

SOLD to Beneva

Logo display on all printed event signage and

logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.

Half Hole Sponsor
$500

Ritchie-Smith Feeds, Maid Fantastic.

More available! Half hole sponsorship with prominent logo display,

and logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.

Crew Sponsor
$500

Prominent logo display at the golf bag drop-off

area and logo recognition on the BBBSFV

website.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

$

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