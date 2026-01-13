2026 Golf For Kids' Sake Sponsor Opportunities

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About this event
SOLD - Vickers Law Group.
Opportunity to customize tee gifts with your
company’s logo, logo recognition on BBBSFV
website, mention on stage during the event.
Includes 2 golfer registrations and 1 cart with
sponsorship.
SOLD - Ratzlaff & Co.
Your logo displayed at banquet, logo recognition
on BBBSFV website, mentions on stage during
event, includes 2 golfer registrations and 1 cart
with sponsorship.
Unique opportunity to customize a hole for
increased brand awareness. Logo recognition on
BBBSFV website, and a mention on stage during
the event. Includes 2 golfer registrations and 1
cart with sponsorship.
SOLD - Clearbrook Iron Works
Your logo on each golf cart and logo recognition on
the BBBSFV website, as well as on stage mention
during the event. Includes 2 carts.
Contribute to the cost of welcome snacks for
golfers, logo recognition on the BBBSFV website,
and on stage mention during the event.
SOLD to Saxon Mechanical
Your logo on all beverage tickets. Contribute to
the cost of drinks for each golfer, logo
recognition on BBBSFV website, and on stage
mention during the event.
Contribute to the cost of the popular golf cannon
activity, logo recognition on the BBBSFV website,
and mention on stage during the event.
SOLD to Myriad Technologies.
Your company logo on all tee flags, logo
recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on stage
mention during the event.
Your logo on each Mulligan (do-over) sold, and
logo recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on
stage mention during the event.
One SOLD to Abbotsford Chrysler. One Available.
Hole sponsorship with customizable options,
logo recognition on the BBBSFV website, and on
stage mention at the event
JMV Woodworks, Richard Meyer Electrical, RF Properties. More available! Hole sponsorship with prominent logo display,
and logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.
SOLD to Beneva
Logo display on all printed event signage and
logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.
Ritchie-Smith Feeds, Maid Fantastic.
More available! Half hole sponsorship with prominent logo display,
and logo recognition on the BBBSFV website.
Prominent logo display at the golf bag drop-off
area and logo recognition on the BBBSFV
website.
$
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