STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic - Sponsored by J. Donovan Law Group

200 Summerhill Row

Fredericton, NB E3G 0C4, Canada

Registration Fee - One Player
$200

Registration fee for one player. Includes up to $175 of golf shoes OR merchandise, plus golf green fee, cart, dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.

Registration Fee - Team of Four - Golf Merch
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee for a team of four players. Includes golf green fee, cart, four golf merchandise packages (valued at up to $175 each), dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.

Registration Fee - Team of Four - Golf Shoes
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee for a team of four players. Includes golf green fee, cart, four pairs of golf shoes (valued at up to $175 each), dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Includes signage provided by your business at the sponsored hole on the course, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship across our social platforms.

Meal Sponsorship
$1,800

Includes your name up on the big screen at dinner, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship across our social platforms.

Prize Sponsorship
$2,250

Includes a sticker/tag on every box of shoes showing your business logo and information, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship on our social platforms.

