STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic - Sponsored by J. Donovan Law Group

Registration fee for one player. Includes up to $175 of golf shoes OR merchandise, plus golf green fee, cart, dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.
Registration fee for a team of four players. Includes golf green fee, cart, four golf merchandise packages (valued at up to $175 each), dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.
Registration fee for a team of four players. Includes golf green fee, cart, four pairs of golf shoes (valued at up to $175 each), dinner, and the opportunity to play the STARS 1st Annual Golf Charity Classic.
Includes signage provided by your business at the sponsored hole on the course, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship across our social platforms.
Includes your name up on the big screen at dinner, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship across our social platforms.
Includes a sticker/tag on every box of shoes showing your business logo and information, promotional materials provided by your business put into swag bags for each of the 120 participants, and advertising your business' sponsorship on our social platforms.
