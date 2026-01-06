BRIDGET'S BUNNIES PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS

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BRIDGET'S BUNNIES PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS

About this event

2026 Golf Simulator Tournament

34 Cedar Pointe Dr unit 500

Barrie, ON L4N 5R7, Canada

Single: Regular Simulator
$75

Let us know if you are golfing with others or wish to be assigned to a foursome. You will receive your tee off time prior to the event day
12:00 pm and 2:00 pm tee off

Includes light buffet!

VIP Simulator
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

12:00 pm Tee off in our Private Suite

VIP Simulator
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2:00 pm tee off time in our private suite

Kids Simulator
$5

The kids' simulator room will be equipped with a fun, interactive sports simulator, crafts and puzzles so you can experience the Pebble Beach golf simulator! Food is included!

Spectator Food Voucher
$5

Want to cheer on your golfer and enjoy the experience from the sidelines? This spectator fee includes food and access to the raffle and shop!

Mulligan
$5

Need a do-over? No problem! Purchase a mulligan to replay a stroke without penalty.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter to win some amazing prizes!

3 Raffle Tickets
$10

Better your odds of winning a raffle prize. Purchase 3 tickets for $10!

Add a donation for BRIDGET'S BUNNIES PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS

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