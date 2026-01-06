2026 Golf Simulator Tournament

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About this event
Let us know if you are golfing with others or wish to be assigned to a foursome. You will receive your tee off time prior to the event day
12:00 pm and 2:00 pm tee off
Includes light buffet!
12:00 pm Tee off in our Private Suite
2:00 pm tee off time in our private suite
The kids' simulator room will be equipped with a fun, interactive sports simulator, crafts and puzzles so you can experience the Pebble Beach golf simulator! Food is included!
Want to cheer on your golfer and enjoy the experience from the sidelines? This spectator fee includes food and access to the raffle and shop!
Need a do-over? No problem! Purchase a mulligan to replay a stroke without penalty.
Enter to win some amazing prizes!
Better your odds of winning a raffle prize. Purchase 3 tickets for $10!
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