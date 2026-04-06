2026 Golf Tournament in Support of ROC Eastman

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$135/person golf registration includes: 18 holes golf & shared cart • lunch (burger, fries & beverage) • $50 tax-deductible charity receipt (per golfer). * single golfers will be paired with other single golfers or duos to make a team of 4 on the course*
$135/person ($270/duo) golf registration includes: 18 holes golf per golfer & shared cart • lunch (burger, fries & beverage) per golfer • $100 tax-deductible charity receipt (per duo - if attendees would each like a separate $50 charity receipt, we suggest each person signs up as a single golfer and adds a note to be on a team together) * duos will be paired with another duo or two single golfers to make a team of 4 on the course*
$135/person ($540/team) golf registration includes: 18 holes golf per golfer & 2 shared carts per team • lunch (burger, fries & beverage) per golfer • $200 tax-deductible charity receipt (per team - if attendees would each like a separate $50 charity receipt, we suggest each person signs up as a single golfer and adds a note to be on a team together)
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