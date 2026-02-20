2026 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes:
Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)
Speaking Opportunity at Event
Exclusive Entry Signage & Main Event Banner
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)
Post-Event Slide Recognition
Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.
Includes:
Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)
Main Event Banner Logo Placement
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)
Post-Event Slide Recognition
Logo on Golfer Gift
Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.
Includes:
Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)
Main Event Banner Logo Placement
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)
Post-Event Slide Recognition
Logo on Golfer Carts or Beverage Carts
Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.
Includes:
Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)
Main Event Banner Logo Placement
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)
Post-Event Slide Recognition
Logo on Beverage Carts
Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.
Includes:
Main Event Banner Logo Placement
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Premium Digital Recognition (Web)
Post-Event Slide Recognition
Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.
Includes:
Tee Sign + On-Course Presence
Non-Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement
Post-Event Slide Recognition
$
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