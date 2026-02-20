Lake Ridge Community Support Services

Hosted by

Lake Ridge Community Support Services

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$6,500

Includes:

Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)

Speaking Opportunity at Event

Exclusive Entry Signage & Main Event Banner

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)

Post-Event Slide Recognition


Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.

Gold Sponsorship (Golfer Gift)
$4,500

Includes:

Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)

Main Event Banner Logo Placement

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)

Post-Event Slide Recognition

Logo on Golfer Gift


Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.

Silver Sponsorship (Golf Cart)
$3,000

Includes:

Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)

Main Event Banner Logo Placement

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)

Post-Event Slide Recognition

Logo on Golfer Carts or Beverage Carts


Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.

Silver Sponsorship (Beverage Cart)
$3,000

Includes:

Complimentary Foursome (4 Players)

Main Event Banner Logo Placement

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Premium Digital Recognition (Web/Email)

Post-Event Slide Recognition

Logo on Beverage Carts


Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.

Bronze Sponsorship (Entertainment)
$2,500

Includes:

Main Event Banner Logo Placement

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Premium Digital Recognition (Web)

Post-Event Slide Recognition


Pro-rated tax receipts are available upon request for the charitable portion of your sponsorship.

Tee Sponsor
$500

Includes:

Tee Sign + On-Course Presence

Non-Exclusive Social Media Post & Logo Placement

Post-Event Slide Recognition

Add a donation for Lake Ridge Community Support Services

$

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