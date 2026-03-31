ROYAL ARCH MASONS OF B C & YUKON

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ROYAL ARCH MASONS OF B C & YUKON

About this event

2026 Grand Convocation

32720 Simon Ave

Abbotsford, BC V2T 0B8, Canada

Registration - Early Bird (until Sept 4)
$65
Available until Sep 4

This the registration to cover the event.

Registration (after Sept 4)
$75

This the registration to cover the event.

Banquet
$90

Banquet tickets

Ladies Program
$30
Candidate for the Order of High Priesthood
$110

You must be a First Principal or Past First Principal. You also must fill out the application form found on the Grand Chapter website (must log in) under Members Area/ Forms & Publications/Applications/"The Petition for Holy Order of High Priesthood 2024". Applications will NOT be accepted at the door. Degree is on Friday.

Reception/Meet and Greet
$10

Ticket to attend the meet and greet after the Friday memorial/informal service

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