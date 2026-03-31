2026 Grand Convocation

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About this event
This the registration to cover the event.
This the registration to cover the event.
Banquet tickets
You must be a First Principal or Past First Principal. You also must fill out the application form found on the Grand Chapter website (must log in) under Members Area/ Forms & Publications/Applications/"The Petition for Holy Order of High Priesthood 2024". Applications will NOT be accepted at the door. Degree is on Friday.
Ticket to attend the meet and greet after the Friday memorial/informal service
$
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