2026 Granting Wishes Sponsorship

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About this event
Have your logo included on the event flyer if committed by May 31, 2026.
4 complementary event tickets
Social media highlight on CHF Instagram
Donor recognition on CHF website as Platinum sponsor
Logo on event slideshow
Optional opt-in for Club 500
4 complementary event tickets
Social media highlight on CHF Instagram
Donor recognition on CHF website as Diamond sponsor
Logo on event slideshow
Social media highlight on CHF Instagram
Logo on event slideshow
Item acknowledgement (food, entertainment, etc.)
Logo on event slideshow
Item acknowledgement (decor, coffee service, etc.)
Logo on event slideshow
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