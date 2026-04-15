Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

Hosted by

Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

About this event

2026 Granting Wishes Sponsorship

43645 Industrial Way

Chilliwack, BC V2R 4L2, Canada

Platinum Sponsorship
$8,000

Have your logo included on the event flyer if committed by May 31, 2026.

4 complementary event tickets

Social media highlight on CHF Instagram

Donor recognition on CHF website as Platinum sponsor

Logo on event slideshow

Optional opt-in for Club 500


Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

4 complementary event tickets

Social media highlight on CHF Instagram

Donor recognition on CHF website as Diamond sponsor

Logo on event slideshow

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Social media highlight on CHF Instagram

Logo on event slideshow

Item acknowledgement (food, entertainment, etc.)

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on event slideshow

Item acknowledgement (decor, coffee service, etc.)

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Logo on event slideshow

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