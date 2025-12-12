Heartwood at the WECC

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket will provide access to the event. A tax receipt will not be provided.
This ticket is to show your financial support of Heartwood, but does not provide access to the event. Purchases of these tickets are considered a donation and a tax receipt will be issued.
Purchases of these tickets will be set aside for members of the community that are unable to purchase their own tickets, but would still like to attend. A tax receipt will not be provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!