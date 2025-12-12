Heartwood Healing Centre

Hosted by

Heartwood Healing Centre

About this event

Heartwood at the WECC

586 Ellice Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3B 1Z8, Canada

General admission
$30

This ticket will provide access to the event. A tax receipt will not be provided.

Support Ticket
$30

This ticket is to show your financial support of Heartwood, but does not provide access to the event. Purchases of these tickets are considered a donation and a tax receipt will be issued.

Pay It Forward Ticket
$30

Purchases of these tickets will be set aside for members of the community that are unable to purchase their own tickets, but would still like to attend. A tax receipt will not be provided.

Add a donation for Heartwood Healing Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!