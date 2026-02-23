Heritage Festival of Saskatoon Inc.

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Heritage Festival of Saskatoon Inc.

About this event

2026 Heritage Festival of Saskatoon (late payment)

Western Development Museum

2610 Lorne Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7J 0S6, Canada

Early Bird ticket ($65) PLUS added $25 late processing fee
$90

2 left!

Exhibitor spot at our 2026 Festival Day at the WDM and Membership in the Heritage Festival of Saskatoon Inc.

Registration Includes:

  • Exhibitor space with 8’ Table & up to 4 Chairs.
  • Membership in the Heritage Festival of Saskatoon.


Available until 11:55 PM March 31, 2026.

Coordinator TEST ticket
$1

2 left!

These tickets are intended solely for system testing purposes by the Festival Coordinator.

Purchasing one of these tickets does not secure membership, grant an exhibitor spot, or entitle the purchaser to any goods, services, or participation in the event.

Add a donation for Heritage Festival of Saskatoon Inc.

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