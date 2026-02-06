Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society

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Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society

About this event

2026 HHS Firefighters Charitable Society Golf Tournament Sponsorships

3891 Hot Springs Rd

Agassiz, BC V0M 1K0, Canada

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$10,000
  • Event title revised to mention your company’s name in the material “The HHS Firefighters Charitable Society Golf Tournament, PRESENTED BY ________”
  • Includes a complimentary Foursome [4 golfers] + 2 tickets to our Annual Firefighters Gala
  • First choice of Hole Sponsorship for booth/tent setup (complimentary)
  • Your logo on every piece of marketing collateral, dedicated shout outs and video features on social media
  • Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
  • Custom appreciation plaque
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
  • Top-tier placement on the sponsor board
  • Includes 1 complimentary Hole Sponsorship (ability to setup booth/tent/signage at hole)
  • 2 complimentary tickets to our Annual Firefighters Gala
  • 3+ dedicated social media shout-outs & video inclusion
  • Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
  • Custom appreciation plaque and verbal recognition at event
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
  • Prominent logo placement on sponsor board
  • Includes 1 complimentary Hole Sponsorship (ability to setup booth/tent/signage at hole)
  • 1 dedicated social media shout-out
  • Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
  • Custom appreciation plaque
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo placement on sponsor board
  • 50% off a Hole Sponsorship 
  • Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
  • Custom appreciation plaque
Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000

● Display business branding on the sponsored golf cart
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event

Food Sponsor item
Food Sponsor
$3,000

● Sponsorship provides catered dinner for our approx. 50-60 golfers & volunteers
● Opportunity to display banner at the event

● Name mentions in certain marketing material

● Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper

Swag Bag Sponsor item
Swag Bag Sponsor
$2,000
  • Your logo will be displayed on the exterior of the bag that will be handed to every golfer
  • Includes the right to place a premium branded gift or full brochure inside. (Other contributors limited to small inserts)
  • Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
Scorecard Advertising - full back of card item
Scorecard Advertising - full back of card
$1,500

● Provide a full size ad (4.23”x7”) to be printed on the back of our scorecards
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event

Scorecard Advertising - small ad item
Scorecard Advertising - small ad
$275

● Provide a small sized ad (2.74”x1.8”) to be printed on our
scorecards
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200

● Display business signage and promo materials at the sponsored hole
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper, and throughout the event

Add a donation for Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society

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