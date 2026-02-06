2026 HHS Firefighters Charitable Society Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
● Display business branding on the sponsored golf cart
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event
● Sponsorship provides catered dinner for our approx. 50-60 golfers & volunteers
● Opportunity to display banner at the event
● Name mentions in certain marketing material
● Recognition in our After Tournament Thank You on social media & in newspaper
● Provide a full size ad (4.23”x7”) to be printed on the back of our scorecards
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event
● Provide a small sized ad (2.74”x1.8”) to be printed on our
scorecards
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper & throughout the event
● Display business signage and promo materials at the sponsored hole
● Receive recognition afterwards on social media, newspaper, and throughout the event
$
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