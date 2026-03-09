Hosted by

Stigma-Free Mental Health Society

About this event

2026 Illuminate: Champions for Change Event -Location Arts Umbrella

1400 Johnston St

Vancouver, BC V6H 4G9, Canada

General Admission
$199

1 Admission to Fundraising Event.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• 2 Admission Tickets

• Logo featured on the event website
• On-site logo recognition at the event
• Featured promotion through 1 social media post

Silver Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 4 Admission Tickets

• Featured promotion through 2 social media posts
• Logo featured on the event website
• On-site logo recognition at the event
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video

Gold Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Admission Tickets

• Featured promotion through 3 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• On-site recognition and verbal acknowledgement during the event
• Inclusion in the event news release
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video

Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 8 Admission Tickets

• Prominent brand recognition across event materials, website, and on-site signage
• Featured promotion through 4 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• On-site recognition and verbal acknowledgement during the event
• Inclusion in the event news release and media coverage
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video

Diamond Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• 10 Admission Tickets

• Premier brand recognition across event materials, website, and on-site signage
• Featured promotion through 6 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• Media exposure through the event news release and coverage
• Premium logo placement across event marketing and communications

• Opportunity to deliver a 3-minute welcome address during the program

Add a donation for Stigma-Free Mental Health Society

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