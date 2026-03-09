2026 Illuminate: Champions for Change Event -Location Arts Umbrella

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About this event
1 Admission to Fundraising Event.
• 2 Admission Tickets
• Logo featured on the event website
• On-site logo recognition at the event
• Featured promotion through 1 social media post
• 4 Admission Tickets
• Featured promotion through 2 social media posts
• Logo featured on the event website
• On-site logo recognition at the event
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video
• 6 Admission Tickets
• Featured promotion through 3 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• On-site recognition and verbal acknowledgement during the event
• Inclusion in the event news release
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video
• 8 Admission Tickets
• Prominent brand recognition across event materials, website, and on-site signage
• Featured promotion through 4 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• On-site recognition and verbal acknowledgement during the event
• Inclusion in the event news release and media coverage
• Logo featured in the post-event highlight video
• 10 Admission Tickets
• Premier brand recognition across event materials, website, and on-site signage
• Featured promotion through 6 social media posts and inclusion in the post-event highlight video
• Media exposure through the event news release and coverage
• Premium logo placement across event marketing and communications
• Opportunity to deliver a 3-minute welcome address during the program
$
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