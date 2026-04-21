2026 Inclusion Lethbridge Spring Gala Sponsorship

This sponsorship supports:





• The Inclusion Lethbridge Gala Night 2026

• A thoughtfully curated evening including a three-course dinner, refreshments, and live programming

• Meaningful storytelling, awards, and recognition of community impact

• A silent auction supporting ongoing programs and advocacy efforts

• An opportunity to bring together community members, families, and advocates in a shared space of connection and celebration





Your sponsorship contributes directly to the success of this event and the continued work of Inclusion Lethbridge.





Funds raised support advocacy, education, and community programs that empower individuals with disabilities and support families across Lethbridge and Southern Alberta.