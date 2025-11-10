2026 Industrial Market Outlook

125 Vansickle Rd

St. Catharines, ON L2S 3W4, Canada

NIA INDUSTRIAL Member Admission
$28.25

Ticket price for those attendees who are NIA Industrial members in good standing.

$25 + HST **PLEASE NOTE: The Platform Contribution request in the order summary below is optional and can be changed/removed via the drop down menu**

NIA HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

NIA ASSOCIATE Member Admission
$39.55

Ticket price for those attendees who are NIA Associate members in good standing.

$35 + HST **PLEASE NOTE: The Platform Contribution request in the order summary below is optional and can be changed/removed via the drop down menu**

NIA HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

NON-MEMBER Admission
$50.85

Ticket price for those attendees who are NOT NIA members.

$45 + HST **PLEASE NOTE: The Platform Contribution request in the order summary below is optional and can be changed/removed via the drop down menu**

NIA HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!