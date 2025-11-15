2026 International Development Studies's Shop

Full front embroidery
Upper left-chest embroidery
Upper left-chest embroidery
Please add this item to your basket if you have ordered an item(s) in XXL.
(SELECT THIS OPTION FOR IDSSA MERCH ONLY NOT MCGILL IDS)
Please add this item to your basket if you have ordered an item(s) in XXL.
(SELECT THIS OPTION FOR MCGILL IDS ONLY NOT IDSSA MERCH)
Please select this item if you are an executive member of IDSSA and would like the extra option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!