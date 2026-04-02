2026 International Women's Day with SurreyCares Community Foundation's Silent Auction Prize Winners
Michauds Salon Spa & Skincare Centre Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this $100 gift card to Michauds Salon, Spa & Skincare Centre at 5669 - 176 St in Cloverdale. Michaud's started as a salon in 1994 but evolved to bring spa services to Cloverdale, Surrey in 2001. Fast forward to the 2020’s and our Spa focus is now results based skincare services including Microneedling, IPL Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning and more
Michauds Salon, Spa & Wellness Centre now occupies over 8000 square feet of luxury with over 50 staff members to serve your salon, spa and wellness needs.
Michauds also proudly supports the Green Circle intiative to reduce waste and carbon footprint. For over 25 years, Michauds has been committed to reducing its impact on the greater environment.
Treat yourself with this $100 gift card to Michauds Salon, Spa & Skincare Centre at 5669 - 176 St in Cloverdale. Michaud's started as a salon in 1994 but evolved to bring spa services to Cloverdale, Surrey in 2001. Fast forward to the 2020’s and our Spa focus is now results based skincare services including Microneedling, IPL Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning and more
Michauds Salon, Spa & Wellness Centre now occupies over 8000 square feet of luxury with over 50 staff members to serve your salon, spa and wellness needs.
Michauds also proudly supports the Green Circle intiative to reduce waste and carbon footprint. For over 25 years, Michauds has been committed to reducing its impact on the greater environment.
Visia Skin Analysis $150 value
$60
Starting bid
Skin Consultation with Visia Skin Analysis at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $150 Value.
Skin Consultation with Visia Skin Analysis at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $150 Value.
RESTORE Wellness Scan
$70
Starting bid
A $150.00 value! Wellness scan with Maria Bewcyk at RESTORE Rehab and Wellness Clinic
A $150.00 value! Wellness scan with Maria Bewcyk at RESTORE Rehab and Wellness Clinic
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