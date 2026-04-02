2026 International Women's Day with SurreyCares Community Foundation's Silent Auction Prize Winners

Treat yourself with this $100 gift card to Michauds Salon, Spa & Skincare Centre at 5669 - 176 St in Cloverdale. Michaud's started as a salon in 1994 but evolved to bring spa services to Cloverdale, Surrey in 2001. Fast forward to the 2020’s and our Spa focus is now results based skincare services including Microneedling, IPL Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning and more Michauds Salon, Spa & Wellness Centre now occupies over 8000 square feet of luxury with over 50 staff members to serve your salon, spa and wellness needs. Michauds also proudly supports the Green Circle intiative to reduce waste and carbon footprint. For over 25 years, Michauds has been committed to reducing its impact on the greater environment.

Treat yourself with this $100 gift card to Michauds Salon, Spa & Skincare Centre at 5669 - 176 St in Cloverdale. Michaud's started as a salon in 1994 but evolved to bring spa services to Cloverdale, Surrey in 2001. Fast forward to the 2020’s and our Spa focus is now results based skincare services including Microneedling, IPL Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning and more Michauds Salon, Spa & Wellness Centre now occupies over 8000 square feet of luxury with over 50 staff members to serve your salon, spa and wellness needs. Michauds also proudly supports the Green Circle intiative to reduce waste and carbon footprint. For over 25 years, Michauds has been committed to reducing its impact on the greater environment.

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