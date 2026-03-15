2026 Karnak Shriners Visitation Weekend

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About this event
2-night hotel stay (Friday & Saturday) - Single or double occupancy. Breakfast not included.
1-night hotel stay (Saturday only) - Single or double occupancy. Breakfast not included.
Saturday Visiting Potentate Certificate Breakfast (Buffet 8am – 9:30am)
• All Nobles & Ladies are encouraged to attend
• FREE for Visiting Potentate’s & their Lady
Includes mimosa or hot cider upon arrival at 11:30am - cafeteria style snacks/lunch available for purchase. The Sentier des Cimes elevated walkway (accessible) approx. length 1.35 km (0.82 miles) each way, reaching a total height of 40 m (132 ft). We will take our time and enjoy a group photo at the top (~1-1:30pm)! You must make your own way to the activity, carpooling is encouraged (~35 min. drive).
Enjoy a delicious banquet meal with us at the Manoir Saint-Sauveur on Saturday night. Cocktail starts at 6pm (cash or card bar) with the meal commencing after entering the hall at 7pm.
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