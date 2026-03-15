2026 Karnak Shriners Visitation Weekend

Includes mimosa or hot cider upon arrival at 11:30am - cafeteria style snacks/lunch available for purchase. The Sentier des Cimes elevated walkway (accessible) approx. length 1.35 km (0.82 miles) each way, reaching a total height of 40 m (132 ft). We will take our time and enjoy a group photo at the top (~1-1:30pm)! You must make your own way to the activity, carpooling is encouraged (~35 min. drive).