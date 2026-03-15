Karnak Shriners International

Hosted by

Karnak Shriners International

About this event

2026 Karnak Shriners Visitation Weekend

246 Chem. du Lac-Millette

Saint-Sauveur, QC J0R 1R3, Canada

2-night hotel stay (Friday & Saturday)
$600

2-night hotel stay (Friday & Saturday) - Single or double occupancy. Breakfast not included.

1-night hotel stay (Saturday only)
$325

1-night hotel stay (Saturday only) - Single or double occupancy. Breakfast not included.

Breakfast buffet (Saturday)
$40

Saturday Visiting Potentate Certificate Breakfast (Buffet 8am – 9:30am)

• All Nobles & Ladies are encouraged to attend

• FREE for Visiting Potentate’s & their Lady

Saturday adventure - Sentier des Cimes elevated walkway
$45

Includes mimosa or hot cider upon arrival at 11:30am - cafeteria style snacks/lunch available for purchase. The Sentier des Cimes elevated walkway (accessible) approx. length 1.35 km (0.82 miles) each way, reaching a total height of 40 m (132 ft). We will take our time and enjoy a group photo at the top (~1-1:30pm)! You must make your own way to the activity, carpooling is encouraged (~35 min. drive).

Saturday night banquet (black-tie)
$100

Enjoy a delicious banquet meal with us at the Manoir Saint-Sauveur on Saturday night. Cocktail starts at 6pm (cash or card bar) with the meal commencing after entering the hall at 7pm.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!