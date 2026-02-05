Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

Hosted by

Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

About this event

2026 Kids Cancer Care - Ride for a Lifetime

Rider Entry Fee
$200

Your registration fee includes: a kick-off breakfast, snacks along the route, fuel gift card, Ride For A Lifetime branded swag, an end-of-ride celebration with drinks and appetizers included, and most importantly: an unforgettable ride, meaningful connections and the pure joy of revving up support for kids impacted by cancer! 100% of your fundraising dollars go directly to Kids Cancer Care!

Passenger Entry Fee
$150

Your registration fee includes: a kick-off breakfast, snacks along the route, Ride For A Lifetime branded swag, an end-of-ride celebration with drinks and appetizers included, and most importantly: an unforgettable ride, meaningful connections and the pure joy of revving up support for kids impacted by cancer! 100% of your fundraising dollars go directly to Kids Cancer Care!

Volunteer Fundraiser Only *not an event ticket
Free

If you’d like to fundraise for Ride For A Lifetime but won’t be participating as a rider or passenger, please register here. Thank you for your generous support in helping the children and families we serve at Kids Cancer Care!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!