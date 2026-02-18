KW Bravehearts Sports and Recreational Club

Hosted by

KW Bravehearts Sports and Recreational Club

About this event

Bravehearts Badminton League(BBL) - Season 2

1825 Strasburg Rd

Kitchener, ON N2R 1S3, Canada

Food Option - NonVeg(Halal)(Chicken Biryani & Chicken 65)
$14

Food is provided in association with "Simply South Restaurant, Kitchener" and will be delivered at the venue between 11:45am and 12:30pm. The club is not involved in the preparation of the food and is not liable for any food -related issues. For any concerns, Please contact the restaurant directly.

Note: Food may contains nuts.

Food Option - Veg Combo(Veg Biryani & Gobi 65)
$12

Food is provided in association with "Simply South Restaurant, Kitchener" and will be delivered at the venue between 11:45am and 12:30pm. The club is not involved in the preparation of the food and is not liable for any food -related issues. For any concerns, Please contact the restaurant directly.

Note: Food may contains nuts.

BBL - Mens' Doubles - Open
$50

25$ per person | 50$ for a team


Men's open doubles category. No age restrictions

BBL - Men's Doubles - Combined Age 75+
$50

25$ per person | 50$ for a team


Combined Age of both the partners should be 75 or more.

Note: Age proof will be verified at venue

BBL - Women's Doubles - Open
$50

25$ per person | 50$ for a team


Women's open doubles category. No age restrictions

BBL - Mixed Doubles - Open
$50

25$ per person | 50$ for a team


Mixed open doubles category. No age restrictions

BBL - Kids Doubles - Under 16
$20

*If you are playing with partner, select 2 Qty*


Kids doubles category - Both partners age should be 16 or below

20$ per person

40$ for a team

Note: Age proof will be verified at venue

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