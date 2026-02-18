Bravehearts Badminton League(BBL) - Season 2

Hosted by
About this event
Kitchener, ON N2R 1S3, Canada
Food is provided in association with "Simply South Restaurant, Kitchener" and will be delivered at the venue between 11:45am and 12:30pm. The club is not involved in the preparation of the food and is not liable for any food -related issues. For any concerns, Please contact the restaurant directly.
Note: Food may contains nuts.
Food is provided in association with "Simply South Restaurant, Kitchener" and will be delivered at the venue between 11:45am and 12:30pm. The club is not involved in the preparation of the food and is not liable for any food -related issues. For any concerns, Please contact the restaurant directly.
Note: Food may contains nuts.
25$ per person | 50$ for a team
Men's open doubles category. No age restrictions
25$ per person | 50$ for a team
Combined Age of both the partners should be 75 or more.
Note: Age proof will be verified at venue
25$ per person | 50$ for a team
Women's open doubles category. No age restrictions
25$ per person | 50$ for a team
Mixed open doubles category. No age restrictions
*If you are playing with partner, select 2 Qty*
Kids doubles category - Both partners age should be 16 or below
20$ per person
40$ for a team
Note: Age proof will be verified at venue
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!