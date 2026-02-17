2026 Ladies' Afternoon Tea Sponsors

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About this event
Gold sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; gold sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 4 complimentary tickets with reserved seating.
Silver sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; silver sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 2 complimentary tickets with reserved seating.
Bronze sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; bronze sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 1 complimentary ticket with reserved seating.
Acknowledgement in the event presentation
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