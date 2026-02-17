Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre

Hosted by

Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre

About this event

2026 Ladies' Afternoon Tea Sponsors

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Gold sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; gold sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 4 complimentary tickets with reserved seating.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; silver sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 2 complimentary tickets with reserved seating.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze sponsor listing on event webpage & presentation; bronze sponsor social media post; verbal acknowledgment at the event; 1 complimentary ticket with reserved seating.

Friend of the CAPCC
$250

Acknowledgement in the event presentation

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