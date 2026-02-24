LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY

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LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY

About this event

2026 LAPS Paws on the Green Golf Tournament

7887 264 St

Langley Twp, BC V1M 3M5, Canada

Golf & Dinner Ticket - Single
$350

Enjoy a lively Texas Scramble golf tournament followed by a delectable buffet dinner and silent auction—all in heartfelt support of the animals at LAPS.

Golf & Dinner - Foursome
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome. Enjoy a lively Texas Scramble golf tournament followed by a delectable buffet dinner and silent auction—all in heartfelt support of the animals at LAPS.

Dinner Only Tickets
$100

Join us for the buffet dinner, awards and silent auction , beginning at 6:00 PM in the Pavilion.

Add a donation for LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY

$

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