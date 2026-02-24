2026 LAPS Paws on the Green Golf Tournament

About this event
Enjoy a lively Texas Scramble golf tournament followed by a delectable buffet dinner and silent auction—all in heartfelt support of the animals at LAPS.
Foursome. Enjoy a lively Texas Scramble golf tournament followed by a delectable buffet dinner and silent auction—all in heartfelt support of the animals at LAPS.
Join us for the buffet dinner, awards and silent auction , beginning at 6:00 PM in the Pavilion.
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