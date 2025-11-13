Latinos en Regina Association

2026 Latin Oscars & New Year's Celebration

1818 Victoria Ave

Regina, SK S4P 0R1, Canada

VIP Child (6 years to 12 years)
$45

This VIP child bundle includes:

*Best seating table close to the dance floor and Mariachi Latino Band*
*2 bottles of Champagne on table*
*10 digital pictures per table*
*VIP access at the entrance*
*Dinner buffet, desserts, coffee and water*
*Show and Dance*
*Free raffle tickets for prices*

General Child (6 years to 12 years)
$35

This ticket includes a seat, dinner buffet, desserts, coffee and water, the show by Mariachi Latino Band, free raffle tickets, dance and chance to be a nominee for the Latin Oscars.

FREE Child (0 to 5 years)
Free

This ticket includes a seat if the child needs it, dinner buffet, desserts, coffee and water, the show by Mariachi Latino Band, free raffle tickets, dance and chance to be a nominee for the Latin Oscars.

General Admission - Last Minute Ticket
$90

This ticket includes a seat, dinner buffet, desserts, coffee and water, the show by Mariachi Latino Band, free raffle tickets, dance and chance to be a nominee for the Latin Oscars.

