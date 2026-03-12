2026 London Beefeaters Golf Classic

About this event
London, ON N6P 1P2, Canada
*18 holes of golf (for one player)
*Power Cart
*Access to the practice range
*Steak dinner and Awards reception
*18 holes of golf for four
*Power Cart
*Access to the practice range
*Steak dinner and Awards reception
A $210 Value!
Includes Golf, Hall of Fame Game Ticket and Limited Edition Beefs Hat
A $840 Value!
Includes Golf, Hall of Fame Game Ticket and Limited Edition Beefs Hat
Come and unwind with fellow participants, share stories from the course, and applaud the winners as we present the awards for outstanding performances.
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