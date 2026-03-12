London Beefeaters Football Club

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London Beefeaters Football Club

About this event

2026 London Beefeaters Golf Classic

Echo Valley Golf Club 2738 Brigham Rd

London, ON N6P 1P2, Canada

Individual Golfer
$175

*18 holes of golf (for one player)

*Power Cart
*Access to the practice range

*Steak dinner and Awards reception

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*18 holes of golf for four

*Power Cart
*Access to the practice range

*Steak dinner and Awards reception

Hall of Fame Weekend Bundle (Individual Golfer)
$195

A $210 Value!

Includes Golf, Hall of Fame Game Ticket and Limited Edition Beefs Hat

Hall of Fame Weekend Bundle (Foursome)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A $840 Value!

Includes Golf, Hall of Fame Game Ticket and Limited Edition Beefs Hat

Sponsor a Hole
$150
  • Sponsor logo on sign prominently displayed at one of the holes on the course
Dinner Only
$40

Come and unwind with fellow participants, share stories from the course, and applaud the winners as we present the awards for outstanding performances.

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