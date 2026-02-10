Temiskaming Art Gallery

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Temiskaming Art Gallery

About this event

2026 March Break JAC

400 Ferguson Ave

Haileybury, ON P0J 1K0, Canada

March 17th - 19th (Full Week) item
March 17th - 19th (Full Week)
$150

Tuesday

-Morning-

Spring Awakening plaster relief cast

-Afternoon-

Clay pots

Beaded foliage

Pipe cleaner flowers


Wednesday

-Morning-

Giant papier mache flora or food sculptures

-Afternoon-

Keychain making

Beading


Thursday

-Morning-

Suncatchers

-Afternoon-

Mini beaded tapestry


Child must have completed grade 1

Tuesday, March 17th (Single Day) item
Tuesday, March 17th (Single Day)
$50

-Morning-

Spring Awakening plaster relief cast

-Afternoon-

Clay pots

Beaded foliage

Pipe cleaner flowers


Child must have completed grade 1

Wednesday, March 18th (Single Day) item
Wednesday, March 18th (Single Day)
$50

-Morning-

Giant papier mache flora or food sculptures

-Afternoon-

Keychain making

Beading


Child must have completed grade 1

Thursday, March 19th (Single Day) item
Thursday, March 19th (Single Day)
$50

-Morning-

Suncatchers

-Afternoon-

Mini beaded tapestry


Child must have completed grade 1

Add a donation for Temiskaming Art Gallery

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