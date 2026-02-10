2026 March Break JAC

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About this event
Tuesday
-Morning-
Spring Awakening plaster relief cast
-Afternoon-
Clay pots
Beaded foliage
Pipe cleaner flowers
Wednesday
-Morning-
Giant papier mache flora or food sculptures
-Afternoon-
Keychain making
Beading
Thursday
-Morning-
Suncatchers
-Afternoon-
Mini beaded tapestry
Child must have completed grade 1
-Morning-
Spring Awakening plaster relief cast
-Afternoon-
Clay pots
Beaded foliage
Pipe cleaner flowers
Child must have completed grade 1
-Morning-
Giant papier mache flora or food sculptures
-Afternoon-
Keychain making
Beading
Child must have completed grade 1
-Morning-
Suncatchers
-Afternoon-
Mini beaded tapestry
Child must have completed grade 1
$
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