2026 Medical Mission Store

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About this shop
Health Partners International Canada (HPIC) provides medication for over 600 treatments for a value of $6,000. per kit. Our team will need 15 kits.
Our team has 3 amazing Canadian doctors and we work collaboratively with the Kenyan Medical Team during the camp. The team will need an additional 4-6 Kenyan doctors to meet the needs of the community. This will cover the cost of hiring 1 doctor for the whole camp.
Our team has 1 periodontist, and hiring a Kenyan dentist would be extremely helpful to meet the needs of numerous crucial extractions. This will cover the cost of hiring 1 dentist for the whole camp.
Our team currently includes 2 nurses, and it would be fantastic to have 4-5 additional Kenyan nurses to assist in the pharmacy! Nurses work in dispensaries in Kenya. This will cover the cost of hiring 1 nurse for the whole camp.
Translators ensure the smooth operation of the Medical Camp.
Patients attending the camp come from diverse tribes, each speaking different languages. For effective communication, each medical professional will require their own translator. This will cover the cost of hiring 1 Translator for the entire medical camp.
All patients receive a free hot lunch. For only $150 you can provide all the meals for everyone for 1 day! The camp will run for 5 days.
Some medication can only be purchased in Kenya these include: Aceclofenac, Albendazole, Artemether + Lumefantrine Tablets, Chlorhexidine, Griseofulvin, Mebendazole Syrup, Neomycin/ Betamethasone Eye Drops, Prednisolone, Tetracycline Eye Ointment, Zinc Sulphate Syrup and more!
Help cover the cost of these medications. We estimate ordering $8,000.00 worth.
Help cover the cost of these medications. We estimate ordering $8,000.00 worth.
Medications include: Acetaminophen, Acyclovir, Aluminium Hydroxide 400Mg/Magnesium Hydroxide 400Mg /Simethicone 20Mg Tablets 200 Pack-Flatameal-Ds, Amlodipine 5Mg, Amoxicillin, Amoxicillin/Clavulanic Acid Tablets, Antacid: Aluminum/ magnesium/simethicone (Tablets), Antibiotic Ointment, 20gm, tube, Apo- Amlodipine 5mg 100 pack, Artificial tears/Natural Tears eye drops (Bottles), Ascorbic Acid Tablets 200mg, 1,000 Blister Pack, Beclomethasone Inhaler, 100mcg, 200 Doses Canister, Betamethasone Cream, 0.1%, 15g , Ceftriaxone 1gm Injection, Carvedilol Tablets 6.25mg, 28 Pack, Cefuroxime 125mg/5ml Powder for Suspension, 50ml, Cefuroxime Tablets 500mg, 10 pack etc.
Your support truly makes a significant impact. Assist the medical camp in covering the expenses for medical supplies, medication, and any emergency situations that may occur.
Donations over $20 are eligible for a tax receipt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!