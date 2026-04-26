2026 Medical Mission Store

Some medication can only be purchased in Kenya these include: Aceclofenac, Albendazole, Artemether + Lumefantrine Tablets, Chlorhexidine, Griseofulvin, Mebendazole Syrup, Neomycin/ Betamethasone Eye Drops, Prednisolone, Tetracycline Eye Ointment, Zinc Sulphate Syrup and more!





Help cover the cost of these medications. We estimate ordering $8,000.00 worth.