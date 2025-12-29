2026 Membership for International Law Association of Canada / Adhésion à l'Association de droit international du Canada 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Sustaining members make an additional financial contribution to support ILA Canada programming and outreach activities.
Sustaining members are eligible to apply to serve two-year renewable terms on the Board of Directors.
Les membres de soutien apportent une contribution financière supplémentaire pour soutenir les programmes et les activités de sensibilisation de l'ADI Canada.
Les membres de soutien sont éligibles pour postuler à un mandat renouvelable de deux ans au conseil d'administration.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Full members have access to both ILA Canada and the ILA global network, and are eligible to apply to join ILA committees and study groups.
Members are eligible to apply to serve two-year renewable terms on the Board of Directors.
Les membres à part entière ont accès au réseau de l'ADI Canada et au réseau mondial de l'ADI, et peuvent présenter
une demande d'adhésion aux comités et aux groupes d'étude de l'ADI.
Les membres sont éligibles pour postuler à un mandat renouvelable de deux ans au conseil d'administration.
Valid until March 2, 2027
This is an early career membership rate for law graduates in the first five years of practice.
Early career members are eligible to apply to serve two-year renewable terms as Early career members of the Board of Directors.
Il s'agit d'un taux d'adhésion en début de carrière pour les diplômés en droit durant les cinq premières années de pratique.
Les membres en début de carrière sont éligibles pour postuler à des mandats renouvelables de deux ans en tant que membres en début de carrière au conseil d'administration.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Student members have access to ILA Canada information and activities but not all ILA HQ offerings.
Student members are eligible to apply to serve one-year renewable terms as Student Members of the Board of Directors.
Free membership for students is intended to
facilitate participation in ILA Canada and foster a longer-term commitment to
the organisation.
Les membres étudiants ont accès à l'information et aux activités de l'ADI Canada, mais pas à toutes les offres
d'AC de l'ADI.
Les membres étudiants peuvent postuler pour un mandat renouvelable d'un an en tant que membres étudiants du conseil d'administration.
L'adhésion gratuite pour les étudiants vise à faciliter la participation à l’ADI Canada et à favoriser un engagement à plus long terme envers l'organisation.
