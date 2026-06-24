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WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

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WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

About this event

2026 Men's Retreat

8324 Glendale Dr

Lambton Shores, ON N0N 1J7, Canada

Early Bird- FULL WEEKEND
$205
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes all meals, accommodations, and programming for the whole weekend.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Early Bird- FRIDAY ONLY
$35
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes all meals (dinner & snack) and programming for Friday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Early Bird- FRIDAY TO SATURDAY
$155
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes accommodations on Friday night, and all meals (dinner & snack on Friday; breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday) and programming on Friday and Saturday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Early Bird- SATURDAY ONLY
$85
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack) and programming for Saturday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Early Bird- SATURDAY TO SUNDAY
$175
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes accommodations on Saturday night, and all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday; breakfast and lunch on Sunday) and programming on Saturday and Sunday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Early Bird- SUNDAY ONLY
$55
Available until Aug 24

Cost includes all meals (breakfast and lunch) and programming for Sunday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- FULL WEEKEND
$225.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes all meals, accommodations, and programming for the whole weekend.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- FRIDAY ONLY
$38.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes all meals (dinner & snack) and programming for Friday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- FRIDAY TO SATURDAY
$170.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes accommodations on Friday night, and all meals (dinner & snack on Friday; breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday) and programming on Friday and Saturday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- SATURDAY ONLY
$93.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack) and programming for Saturday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- SATURDAY TO SUNDAY
$192.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes accommodations on Saturday night, and all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday; breakfast and lunch on Sunday) and programming on Saturday and Sunday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

General Admission- SUNDAY ONLY
$60.50
Available until Sep 7

Cost includes all meals (breakfast and lunch) and programming for Sunday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- FULL WEEKEND
$246
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes all meals, accommodations, and programming for the whole weekend.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- FRIDAY ONLY
$42
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes all meals (dinner & snack) and programming for Friday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- FRIDAY TO SATURDAY
$186
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes accommodations on Friday night, and all meals (dinner & snack on Friday; breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday) and programming on Friday and Saturday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- SATURDAY ONLY
$102
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack) and programming for Saturday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- SATURDAY TO SUNDAY
$210
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes accommodations on Saturday night, and all meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snack on Saturday; breakfast and lunch on Sunday) and programming on Saturday and Sunday.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Last Chance- SUNDAY ONLY
$66
Available until Sep 17

Cost includes all meals (breakfast and lunch) and programming for Sunday only.


*Please consider giving a $5 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!